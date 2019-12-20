Now, as a showdown intensifies over President Trump’s impeachment trial, the test for McConnell is whether he can again bulldoze over Democrats while keeping his Republican colleagues together.

In response, Democrats have called Senator Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican and the majority leader, the grim reaper. He embraces the nickname with enthusiasm.

WASHINGTON — Shattering convention, he held open a Supreme Court seat for 11 months. He twice changed Senate rules to create a record-setting assembly line of conservative federal judicial confirmations. He has been ruthless in his control of the Senate floor, denying Republicans and Democrats alike much opportunity to debate legislation.

As his successful blockade of Judge Merrick Garland’s nomination to the Supreme Court showed in 2016, McConnell is not afraid to defy norms and take intense heat for doing so.

“Only one outcome will preserve core precedents rather than smash them into bits in a fit of partisan rage because one party still cannot accept the American people’s choice in 2016,” McConnell said this week on the Senate floor. “The Senate’s duty is clear.”

He did not say precisely what that duty was — or how, in his words, the Senate would “put this right.” But it is very evident that McConnell’s goal is for the Republican-led Senate to make short work of any trial of Trump on the two House-passed articles of impeachment: for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

McConnell wants any proceeding to be bare-bones, with presentations by House prosecutors and defenders of the president followed by a vote to acquit the president.

Democrats, on the other hand, are pressing to hear from potentially central witnesses whom Trump barred from testifying before the House inquiry about his dealings with Ukraine, including John Bolton, the former national security adviser, and Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff.

“If the House’s case is so weak,” said Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, taunting McConnell, “why is Leader McConnell so afraid of witnesses and documents?”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who labeled McConnell a “rogue” majority leader because of his openly hostile attitude toward the House impeachment proceedings, has held off on sending the House articles across the Capitol. First, she says, she wants to make certain that fair ground rules are set for the Senate proceedings.

Democrats hope the procedural fight keeps the spotlight squarely on McConnell — who has already declared himself “not an impartial juror” — and makes other Senate Republicans queasy about shutting down witnesses when many Americans would expect such testimony as a standard part of any trial.

The issue could be particularly tricky for some Republicans who will be on the ballot next year, such as Senator Susan Collins of Maine.

For now, however, McConnell — and many other Senate Republicans — seem unmoved by the House posture. He spent much of Thursday gleefully ridiculing Democrats’ negotiating tactics.

“Do you think this is leverage, to not send us something we’d rather not do?” he asked reporters this week as he cracked a broad smile outside the Senate chamber. But in the event of a Senate impeachment trial, he has less control than usual. Unless a bipartisan agreement is reached, the conduct of the trial will probably be determined by a series of votes.