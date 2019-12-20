But the magazine’s unsparing Thursday editorial, which said Trump has a ‘‘grossly immoral character’’ and should be removed out of ‘‘loyalty to the creator of the Ten Commandments,’’ clearly rattled both the White House and the evangelical leaders who have tied themselves closely to the president.

Trump’s evangelical supporters rushed to defend him, attempting to portray Christianity Today, which was founded by the late famed evangelist Billy Graham, as an outlier and not representative of the voters that comprise their movement.

WASHINGTON — President Trump, whose reelection campaign is counting on unstinting support from white evangelicals, mounted a fierce attack Friday against a prominent Christian magazine that harshly criticized his behavior, repudiated his actions toward Ukraine, and said he should be removed from office.

Trump derided it as a ‘‘far-left magazine . . . which has been doing poorly’’ in a tweet Friday morning, although the magazine is considered far from liberal. He later took to Twitter to tout his record on issues important to the Christian right.

‘‘The fact is, no President has ever done what I have done for Evangelicals, or religion itself!,’’ he wrote.

Beneath the president’s angry outbursts lies a fear that ahead of the 2020 election, he could lose some evangelical supporters, who as a group have remained durably bonded to him despite his payments to an adult-film star after allegations of an affair; attacks on war heroes, congressional widows, and a teenage climate activist; boasts of sexual assault caught on tape; and the regular use of profanity at rallies from behind the presidential podium.

Even a slight drop in support among those voters could be detrimental to Trump’s reelection hopes, particularly in swing states.

A NPR-PBS NewsHour-Marist poll from earlier this month found 75 percent of white evangelicals approved of Trump, compared with 42 percent of Americans overall. Evangelicals surged to the polls in key battleground states in 2016 to vote for Trump — and campaign efforts are already underway to make sure they return en masse in 2020.

Among pastors, political strategists, and even the author of the magazine piece, Mark Galli, there was little belief the editorial would be a seminal moment of revolt against the president.

Several White House officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private deliberations, said they believed Trump was bringing too much attention to the editorial from a magazine with a paid circulation of 80,000 and that is largely read by elite pastors. They said he was likely overreacting to the criticism after a long week where he became the third president in US history to be impeached.

But Trump officials were still under pressure to act. The Trump campaign e-mailed out a statement from Billy Graham’s granddaughter, Cissie Graham Lynch, praising the president and later announced it is launching ‘‘Evangelicals for Trump’’ at an event in Miami on Jan. 3.

Trump has often weathered incidents that could potentially hurt him with evangelical voters. After the “Access Hollywood” tape came out in late 2016 in which Trump bragged about assaulting women, Paul Djupe, a political scientist at Denison University who studies religion and politics, did an online poll of about 1,000 Christians and found there was no movement in their attitudes toward Trump.

‘‘I don’t have any illusions that because of what I wrote or because it was under the masthead of Christianity Today that it’s going to change many minds,’’ said Galli.

Galli, who is retiring at the end of the year, said he wanted to correct some of the claims in the president’s tweet. He said his magazine is not liberal and is not financially troubled and it received a surge in donations and new subscribers.

‘‘It has touched a chord beyond what I ever believed,’’ he said. ‘‘We have a lot of evangelical readers who are saying thank you, and that’s what we wanted to do, to support others who agree, and who are saying, what you think is what we think. So they know they aren’t crazy.’’

Several evangelical supporters of the president described him as an imperfect man who has nonetheless been good for their agenda. The Rev. Franklin Graham posted a long defense of Trump on his Facebook page, revealing that his father, Billy Graham, voted for Trump.

What has drawn white evangelicals to the president is a sense he is always fighting for them and against an array of secular forces they detest, said Matt Moore, the former executive director of the South Carolina Republican Party with deep ties in the state. In South Carolina, Moore said, evangelicals support Trump even more than in 2016.

‘‘A lot of evangelicals believe the current culture war is a zero sum game and their side has to win,’’ Moore said. ‘‘They see Trump as sort of a Moses figure who is leading them out of the wilderness.’’

Trump asked on Twitter whether white evangelicals would ever want former vice president Joe Biden, Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, or those of the ‘‘socialist/communist bent’’ to be their president.

Ralph Reed, a longtime activist who works to get evangelical political support, called Galli’s piece ‘‘over the line, unfortunate, and ill-advised.’’

‘‘There are plenty of compelling moral reasons based on policies that promote the common good to support Trump without supporting everything he’s ever done,’’ he said.

Christianity Today’s editorial is less likely to change hearts and minds as it is likely to help give voice to people who have been silent on Trump, said Doug Birdsall, who is honorary chair of Lausanne, an international movement of evangelicals that was started by Billy Graham. He said he sent the editorial to 500 influential leaders around the world on Friday. Billy Graham’s grandson, Boz Tchividijian, praised the piece, calling it ‘‘well said on so many levels.’’

Trump is not known to regularly read the Bible or pray. He has mistaken the communion plate for a collection plate.

He swears frequently in White House meetings and regularly makes derogatory comments about people and their appearances.

But the president often mentions his political support among Christians. He makes a show of saying ‘‘Merry Christmas’’ and contends falsely that previous presidents did not. He has installed Paula White, a televangelist who preaches the ‘‘prosperity gospel,’’ as one of his key religious advisers — concerning some in the evangelical community.

Trump has spoken at religious events and likes to be photographed at the White House with pastors laying their hands on him in prayer. He called for Christians to pray for him this week amid impeachment.