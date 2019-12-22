Those results, from a survey conducted this month for The New York Times by the online research firm SurveyMonkey, are striking because past polls, including those from the Times, have shown broad-based support for progressive ideas among Democrats. Last month, 81 percent of Democrats said they approved of Medicare for All; in July, 82 percent said they supported making public colleges free for all.

Only 1 in 4 Democratic voters said they would favor eliminating private health insurance and replacing it with a government-run plan — the centerpiece of the “Medicare for All” proposals put forward by Senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. And only 1 in 3 favors making public college tuition free for all Americans regardless of income, another idea shared by the two leading progressives in the race.

Progressive policy ideas have dominated the early stages of the Democratic primary campaign. But Democratic voters may be seeking more moderate options.

But those earlier surveys asked simple yes-or-no questions. The most recent survey offered respondents more options to choose from. And it found that Democratic voters consistently preferred policies that were well to the left of current law but were more moderate than those proposed by Sanders and Warren.

Most Democrats, for example — 58 percent — said they would like to make government-run insurance universally available while allowing people to keep their private insurance if they prefer it, a policy similar to the “Medicare for all who want it” plan proposed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., and a related proposal from former vice president Joe Biden. A further 15 percent said the United States should reform the health care system without adopting a government-run plan at all, or that the current system was working well. Only 25 percent said they would prefer a Medicare for All plan that eliminated private insurance.

The preference for more moderate policies cuts across age groups, races, education levels, and even ideology: Among Democrats who said they were “liberal” or “very liberal,” only 30 percent chose the most progressive option for health care reform.

The Times survey showed similar results when it came to “free college” proposals. About one-third of Democrats said that the government should make public colleges free to low- and moderate-income families but that the wealthy should still have to pay — again, a policy close to that proposed by Buttigieg. Another third said that college should be more affordable but that most families should have to pay something. The remaining third expressed the most liberal position, that college should be free for all.

New York Times

Key Democratic senator undecided on Trump

Senator Doug Jones of Alabama, who won a special election victory in 2017 and faces a difficult reelection campaign next year, said Sunday that he remains undecided on whether President Trump should be removed from office.

Jones, a former prosecutor and moderate Democrat representing a deeply conservative state that overwhelming backed Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016, said he is keeping his mind open ahead of the pending Senate trial, following the House’s vote to impeach the president last week.

Jones and other Democrats who represent states won by Trump, such as Senator Joe Manchin III, Democrat of West Virginia, and Senator Gary Peters, Democrat of Michigan, are seen by top Republican strategists as possible swing votes in a Senate trial.

But Jones is considered by party leaders to be the most vulnerable Senate Democrat ahead of the 2020 campaign season, because Trump defeated Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton by 28 percentage points in Alabama.

Republicans who are being monitored ahead of a Senate trial include Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Mitt Romney of Utah, according to two GOP officials who were not authorized to speak publicly.

The Republican primary race to challenge Jones is crowded. Former attorney general and former senator Jeff Sessions has launched a comeback bid, and Representative Bradley Byrne is also running, as are former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville and Roy Moore, among others.

Washington Post

Buttigieg leads 2020 rivals in Wall Street contributions

The financial sector, blamed by progressives for spawning the 2008 economic collapse, is lining up behind Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign.

The mayor of South Bend, Ind., has collected more campaign cash from donors and political action committees tied to the financial, insurance, and real estate sector than any other White House hopeful, according to data compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics.

The $3.06 million in contributions compares with $2.8 million directed toward former vice president Joe Biden and $2.03 million for Senator Cory Booker, whose home state of New Jersey has strong ties to Wall Street.

While Buttigieg is hardly alone in turning to the finance industry for support, the data could leave him exposed to further attacks from his progressive rivals, especially Senator Elizabeth Warren. The Massachusetts Democrat repeatedly hit Buttigieg during Thursday’s presidential debate for his ties to large donors.

Buttigieg’s campaign said Friday it has returned a $5,000 donation from one of Wall Street’s most prominent lawyers, H. Rodgin Cohen.

Buttigieg’s team argues his campaign has broad support, noting his average donation was $32 for the third quarter if 2019 and that 98 percent of the donations are under $200. Buttigieg spokesman Sean Savett said the candidate is “proud to be running a campaign that’s powered by more than 700,000 grassroots donors from across the country.”

Associated Press