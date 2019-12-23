Favorov, in a series of interviews with the Associated Press in Kyiv, described his dealings with Giuliani’s associates, Soviet-born Florida businessmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. His tale, corroborated with interviews with key witnesses, shows how Parnas and Fruman were able to use their contacts in Republican circles to suggest they had access to the people and money that could make a complex business and geopolitical deal happen.

The plan centered on replacing the head of Ukraine’s state-owned gas company Naftogaz with its number two, Andrew Favorov, in hopes that the dual US-Ukraine citizen would be more amenable than his boss to the proposal. To make that happen, they also pushed to eliminate the US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who was known for fighting corruption.

KYIV — Two men with close ties to Rudy Giuliani leveraged their political connections to pursue a deal to export natural gas from the United States to Ukraine intended to benefit Republican donors and friends of President Trump’s family.

The effort ran parallel to their work in Kyiv with Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, to push Yovanovitch aside and convince Ukraine’s leaders to investigate Trump’s political rival, Joe Biden, and his son Hunter’s business ties to another Ukrainian energy company called Burisma.

With Western help, Ukraine has been working to wean itself from dependence on Russia. Anticorruption reforms at Naftogaz were a key to that effort.

Yovanovitch, who fought to keep those anticorruption safeguards in place, is now a key witness in the impeachment inquiry, and federal prosecutors investigating Giuliani have interviewed both Favorov and Naftogaz chief executive Andriy Kobolyev.

Fruman’s lawyer did not respond to requests for comment and Parnas’s lawyer did not immediately answer written questions posed by AP.

Favorov says Parnas and Fruman’s campaign started in March, during a dinner in Houston with Harry Sargeant III, a billionaire from Florida who made his fortune in shipping and energy.

Favorov recalls the group discussed the potential to export as much as 100 shiploads of liquified natural gas from the United States to Ukraine.

Chris Kise, Sargeant’s lawyer, said in an e-mail to AP that the billionaire had no specific business in mind when he attended the dinner.

Favorov and Kobolyev returned to Washington in late April, shortly after Volodymyr Zelensky,, who ran on an anticorruption platform, was elected president of Ukraine.

Once again Parnas and Fruman came calling. The pair arranged a lunch at the Pennsylvania Avenue steakhouse The Capital Grille, where Favorov pitched gas imports to the group which included an employee of Sargeant’s company.

The following day, Favorov and Kobolyev went to the Trump International Hotel where Parnas and Fruman introduced them to Jeff Miller, vice finance chair for the 2020 Republican National Convention, and Tommy Hicks Jr., a private equity investor who is cochairman of the Republican National Committee and a friend of Donald Trump Jr. Three people with direct knowledge of the meeting described it to AP on condition of anonymity.

The group discussed how much gas could be shipped to Ukraine and at what price, according to the people. And they talked about the major challenge: To move the quantity of natural gas envisioned, the pipeline from Poland to Ukraine would have to be expanded.

Parnas and Fruman, the people said, claimed to have connections who could take care of the bottleneck.

The dream of their gas deal died when Parnas and Fruman were arrested in October on campaign finance charges.