A peculiar sight greeted motorists on a busy freeway outside Detroit on Friday: a bright green liquid oozing from a retaining wall on Interstate 696.
Its appearance snarled traffic and prompted lane closings to allow for a hazardous materials cleanup that started Friday and could last for several more days, Michigan environmental officials said.
The mystery substance is believed to be hexavalent chromium, said Jill A. Greenberg, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
She emphasized that there was “no imminent risk to the public,” and that hazardous materials crews determined that the air and public drinking water had not been contaminated.
Hexavalent chromium is a cancer-causing manufacturing component that was featured in the 2000 movie “Erin Brockovich.”
In Michigan, the green liquid was traced to a nearby plant, Electro-Plating Services Inc., in Madison Heights, Michigan, Ms. Greenberg said.
