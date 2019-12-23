A peculiar sight greeted motorists on a busy freeway outside Detroit on Friday: a bright green liquid oozing from a retaining wall on Interstate 696.

Its appearance snarled traffic and prompted lane closings to allow for a hazardous materials cleanup that started Friday and could last for several more days, Michigan environmental officials said.

The mystery substance is believed to be hexavalent chromium, said Jill A. Greenberg, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.