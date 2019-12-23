OZONA, Miss. — A Mississippi man searching for his missing dog found an anonymous note that said his dog had been killed and that he should abide by the county leash law.

“I’m sorry to inform you that your dog was shot and killed Saturday night while digging through my garbage,” the anonymous note said, according to The Sun Herald. “It did not suffer, and I did not take pleasure in killing It. There is a county leash law which you should abide by so that I do not have to kill any more of your pets.”

Chad Stricker had already spent several days searching for his 10-month-old wolfdog named Nymeria when he found the note and Nymeria’s collar in his mailbox this month. Her large yellow collar featured an over-sized tag that included her photo, owner’s address and number and a description of her personality.