CLIVE, Iowa — An Iowa woman who told police she intentionally ran over a 14-year-old girl because she believed the girl was Mexican has been charged with a hate crime for an incident that occurred shortly after the girl was struck.

Nicole Franklin, who also goes by the name Nicole Poole, was charged Sunday with assault in violation of individual rights and with operating under the influence, second offense. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a call Monday from the Associated Press.

Franklin was charged with attempted murder following the Dec. 9 attack on Natalia Miranda in the Des Moines suburb of Clive. Miranda suffered a concussion and severe bruising and was hospitalized for two days. Clive police have said Franklin, 42, admitted steering her SUV onto a sidewalk and running over the teenager, who was walking to school to watch a basketball game. Franklin then fled the scene, Clive police said.