ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando says it will begin 2020 by changing its centerpiece killer-whale show. The Orlando Sentinel reports the theme park will replace its “One Ocean” show with a program called “Orca Encounter.’’ The new show is about killer whales’ role in the ocean ecosystem, behaviors the animals exhibit in the wild, the importance of conservation to their habitat, and animal welfare practices at SeaWorld.

“One Ocean” revolved around a conservation theme. It was SeaWorld’s first show that did not include trainers in the water with the killer whales. The changes came after the 2010 death of SeaWorld Orlando trainer Dawn Brancheau, who was battered and drowned by a killer whale.