Texas police say a 19-year-old man has admitted to strangling his pregnant older sister — and faking her suicide — out of embarrassment for their family.
Eduardo Arevalo is charged with capital murder in the death of his 23-year-old sister Viridiana, who was about a month from her due date. Residents found the body of the soon-to-be mother in a neighborhood alley early Sunday, less than a mile from her family’s home in a Dallas suburb called The Colony. Her brother’s arrest came soon after.
‘‘The only reason he gave for killing her was that she was an embarrassment to their family,’’ Colony Sergeant Aaron Woodard said during a news conference. ‘‘And he stated that it would be better off that she wasn’t here.’’
The sister had been excited about having a baby girl, her brother Diego Arevalo told local station KTVT-TV, noting that she ‘‘always wanted a little sister.’’ But she disappeared from home on Dec. 16, with a family member claiming to police that she had ‘‘made some statements about harming herself because of some personal issues.’’
She had reportedly struggled with mental health problems, and relatives found a suicide note.
Police, however, were skeptical. Footage from cameras in the area where the body was found helped lead them to Eduardo Arevalo. They say he admitted the crime. ‘‘I murdered her . . . I murdered her,’’ he told detectives, according to a probable cause affidavit. He claimed he needed to ‘‘protect his family and the unborn child from its mother,’’ blaming the ‘‘ongoing conflict’’ his sister’s mental health condition caused in the family, the affidavit said.
The brutal killing unfolded on the morning of Dec. 16, after the siblings got into an argument, according to the affidavit. Eduardo went into his room and tried to go to sleep, but thought to himself, ‘‘Maybe it’s time to murder her,’’ it said.
Washington Post