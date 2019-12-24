In order to give his namesake a proper burial, Miguel Delancy Sr. had to remove another family member from the family crypt to make room for his son who died in the earthquake on Jan. 9, 2010. Many Haitians were unable to locate family members following the earthquake and only a few were able to give their loved ones proper burials.Bill GreeneFamily members and supporters attended a ceremony on March 2, 2011 at the 9/11 memorial in the Public Garden in Boston that was observed the morning after US President Barack Obama reported that Osama bin Laden, the terrorist most known for devising the 9/11 attacks, was killed. Carie Lemack , center, and her sister Danielle Lemack, left, become emotional during the moment of silence, while joined by Christie Coombs, right. The Lemacks lost their mother, Judy Larocque, and Coombs lost her husband Jeff Coombs. Yoon S. ByunKaren Billoti stood in her living room in Monson, MA with her 7-year-old son by her side and gestured to a passing neighbor as she told how she was in her house two days ago when the deadly tornado hit. It was the most destructive tornado to hit New England in 60 years.Essdras M SuarezBoston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara was the first to hoist the Stanley Cup after their victory over Vancouver on June 15, 2011 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Jim DavisA vivd lightning storm passed over Dorchester Harbor on July 24, 2012.Jim DavisThree-year-old Xavier Blocker moved in close as the Rev. Miniard Culpepper discussed the shooting of 13-year-old Gabriel Clarke and the violence on Boston streets during Sunday service at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church by Culpepper and others, on January 13, 2013. Pat GreenhouseMayor Thomas Menino let his staff know that he will not seek re-election on March, 28 2013. Menino was Boston's longest-serving mayor from 1993 to 2014.Suzanne KreiterAs police rushed to the scene of the first blast near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, a second bomb exploded several blocks away on April 15, 2013. The shock wave from the first blast kept the flags aloft lining the finish line. Behind the metal barricades, hundreds of people were injured and dozens fought for their lives. David L. RyanSydney Corcoran, 18, a victim of the Boston Marathon bombing, got ready for her Lowell High School senior prom on May 28, 2013. Her mother Celeste , who lost both her legs in the bombing, changed the bandages on her injured foot.John TlumackiNew England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was arrested and handcuffed at his home on June 26, 2013. Authorities later charged Hernandez with the murder of 27-year-old Odin Lloyd. George RIzer for The Boston GlobeA funeral service was held for Odin Lloyd at the Holy Spirit Church in Mattapan on June 29, 2013. His mother, Ursula Ward, is helped after the service by his sister Olivia Thibou. Lloyd was shot to death by former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez. John TlumackiAs Torii Hunter of the Detroit Tigers fell headfirst into the bullpen at Fenway Park in failed pursuit of David Ortiz’s grand slam, Boston Police officer Steve Horgan threw his arms skyward in a V for Victory sign on October 13, 2013. The juxtaposition of Hunter’s legs and Horgan’s arms during the American League playoffs came to symbolize the Boston Strong spirit.Stan GrossfeldWith the last out of the ALCS in the books, Red Sox closer (and series MVP) Koji Uehara celebrated with catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia as the rest of the team rushed to get in on the fun.Barry ChinAryanna Lynch, 3, received a Safety Officer’s Award on March 12, 2014 for what Weymouth Police called her heroic actions on Feb 10 when she called for help for her mom, who was having a seizure. Left to right were Officer Paul Barry, Officer James Flanagan, Officer Joseph Favraue, Officer Patty Critch and Capt. John Concannon. David L RyanThe nephew of Lt. Edward J. Walsh, Jr. waved to firefighters lining a Watertown street before his funeral. Walsh and Michael R. Kennedy were killed when they led the charge into a fire at 298 Beacon St. in the Back Bay and were trapped in the basement after an explosion.Pat GreenhouseOutgoing Governor Deval Patrick took the traditional "Lone Walk" out of the State House to mark the end of his administration.Pat GreenhouseNew England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman imitated his touchown spike atop a duck boat while the Super Bowl victory parade rolled down the snow-filled streets of Boston on Feb. 4, 2015.Stan GrossfeldNoah Bicchieri trudged with his dog between two homes to get a glimpse of the ocean during a blizzard on Plum Island on Jan. 27, 2015.Jessica RinaldiPedestrians were obscured by snowbanks in downtown Boston on Feb. 19, 2015. Piles of snow remained on the sidewalks and streets of the city well into spring.Jessica RinaldiHeroin and other opioids have devastated Massachusetts families, killing an estimated 1,200 people in 2015 and unraveling the lives of countless more. For Raquel Rodriguez, drugs have been the one constant in her life. High on heroin, after being clean for eight months, a frustrated Raquel Rodriguez begged her daughter Estrella to stop jumping on the bed in their apartment in East Boston on Aug. 24, 2015.Jessica RinaldiA man took a midnight dip in Barrow, Alaska, one of the most northern points of the United States on June 9. 2015. In Barrow, the average temperature has risen 3.6 degrees since 1921, more than twice the rise of average global temperatures.David L. RyanStrider Wolf was born poor in rural Maine. When he was two, his mother's raging boyfriend beat him nearly to death. He managed to pull through, ending up in the care of his grandparents who became homeless trying to provide for Strider and his younger brother, Gallagher. Often left to their own devices, Strider and Gallagher played on an abandoned Ford at twilight on March 28, 2015. Strider held a broken automotive hose to his eyes like a pair of binoculars and asked, "What's on the moon?" Jessica RinaldiU.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hugged an American flag as he took the stage for a town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. Keith BedfordA woman reached for a child while boarding a train for refugees and migrants who recently crossed the border from Serbia to Tovarnik, Croatia on Sept. 18, 2015. Migrants said they were eager to move on, although their destination was not always clear. Craig F. WalkerA girl cheered as confetti fell at the end of the Independence Day celebrations at the Hatch Shell along the Charles River Esplanade in Boston on July 4, 2016. Keith BedfordFamily and friends of Kyzr Willis, a 7 year old boy who went missing, comforted one another near a command center set up to search for the boy at Carson Beach on July 26, 2016. Kyzr’s disappearance from the Boston Center for Youth and Families sparked a massive search before his body was found in the waters off Carson Beach.Keith BedfordA full harvest moon rose near the Scituate Lighthouse as a crowd stood on the breakwater to watch. John TlumackiJenny Gouthro, 12, of Salem, NH, practiced her gymnastics while visiting at Old Orchard Beach with her mother, Melissa, in Old Orchard Beach, Maine on Aug. 2, 2016. Melissa watched her daughter, "she could do that all day. She has to get her practice in, she does gymnastics 5 hours everyday." She said the family vacation is tradition. "I've been coming here since I was probably her age."Craig F. WalkerRetiring Red Sox slugger David Ortiz saluted the fans for the last time at Fenway Park following game three loss of the ALDS on Oct. 10. 2016. The Cleveland Indians knocked the Sox out of the playoffs.John TlumackiWater protectors walked back across the bridge after a peaceful standoff against police on Turtle Island as officers armed with water lined the top of the hill at Standing Rock during an ongoing dispute over the building of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Nov. 24, 2016. Jessica RinaldiThe snow came down in the afternoon, and the pigeons parted the way for Joe Schellings from Duxbury to take his daily walk along Powder Point Bridge on Jan. 31, 2017. The bridge connects the mainland of Duxbury to Duxbury Beach. John TlumackiNicole La Guerre cheered as she made her way with a group of protesters from Massachusetts out of the DC subway system to a rally at the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21, 2017. Jessica RinaldiNew England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his son Benjamin celebrated the record-breaking Super Bowl LI win on Feb, 5, 2017 against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, the fifth win since 2002. Barry Chin/Globe StaffAbdulkader Hayani set up his new professional-grade sewing machine as his daughter Ameeneh played in the box it arrived in on March 7, 2017. The machine was purchased with donations from families at the Islamic Center of Boston, Wayland. In Syria, Abdulkader had a thriving tailoring shop, which he had to abandon in the war. In 2017, the Hayani family were among the last refugees allowed into the United States as a result of the Trump administration’s multiple efforts to ban immigrants from certain majority Muslim countries, including Syria. Suzanne KreiterA week after the violence in Charlottesville, tens of thousands protested the “Free Speech” rally, an event that included white supremacists, on the Boston Common on August 19, 2017. A Boston Police officer chased a protester down on Washington Street in Downtown Crossing. He caught him and he was arrested. John TlumackiConnor Biscan is a puzzle his family and caregivers have worked long and hard to solve, a boy who lives at the intersection of autism and mental illness. The overlap between these afflictions is hard to untangle; diagnosis and treatment can be very difficult. His mother suspected soon after Connor was born that something was wrong, but her family thought she was being dramatic. He had rituals, such as counting ceiling fan blades, and an obsession with balloons. Connor walked the beach while visiting Silver Lake with his family in Wilmington on June 10, 2017.Craig F. WalkerOrlando Gonzalez held his daughter, Nahielys, inside a mausoleum at their neighbor, Victor Ruiz's funeral in Corozal, Puerto Rico on Oct. 2, 2017. After the storm had knocked power out on the island, Ruiz had been using his car to charge the machine that helped him treat his emphysema. When he started to run low on fuel he went to a nearby gas station. He had waited over 35 hours in line when a nearby explosion sent a plume of smoke up into the air, causing the gas station to be evacuated. Ruiz made it home, but died in his car before he could get out. The death count has not included people like Ruiz, whose death was an indirect result of Hurricane Maria.Jessica RinaldiThe Atlantic White Shark Conservancy circled and tagged a shark on Aug. 16, 2018 near Long Nook Beach in Truro where William Lytton was bitten by a shark and survived.David L. RyanPatricia Carbajal fled Honduras 19 years ago and has been living in the United States legally as a Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holder ever since. Since her arrival she has worked, paid taxes, and passed a criminal background check every 18 months. The Trump administration is threatening to cancel the program that has allowed her to create a life as a mother, a construction worker, and a budding activist. Her daughter Camila roller skated towards her mom, who cheered her on at Revere Beach on July 19, 2018. Though their future is uncertain, Patricia grounds herself, trying to find as much joy as possible through her ever-present worry.Jessica RinaldiBoston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi made a leaping catch of a ball hit by the Dodgers’ Brian Dozier against Fenway Park’s Green Monster in the fifth inning of Game 2 of the World Series on Oct. 24, 2018. The Red Sox went on to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games and became the World Champions for the second time this decade.Jim DavisA marcher (left) confronted a counterpotester during the a Straight Pride Parade in Boston on Aug. 31, 2019. In dueling demonstrations about a mile apart, a Straight Pride Parade with a few hundred marchers holding small American flags stepped off at noon from Copley Square as a vocal counterprotest continued to grow at City Hall Plaza, the destination of the controversial march. Craig F. WalkerActress Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli left federal court in Boston after a hearing for charges in the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal involving on Aug. 27, 2019. They were indicted on fraud, money laundering, and bribery charges. Authorities have alleged they paid bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as fake crew recruits.John Tlumacki