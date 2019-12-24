Strider Wolf was born poor in rural Maine. When he was two, his mother's raging boyfriend beat him nearly to death. He managed to pull through, ending up in the care of his grandparents who became homeless trying to provide for Strider and his younger brother, Gallagher. Often left to their own devices, Strider and Gallagher played on an abandoned Ford at twilight on March 28, 2015. Strider held a broken automotive hose to his eyes like a pair of binoculars and asked, "What's on the moon?"

Jessica Rinaldi