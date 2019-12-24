Speaking to reporters who had just witnessed his teleconference, Trump aired an array of grievances about the impeachment process, claiming that Democrats ‘‘had no evidence at all’’ about misconduct in his dealings with Ukraine and that he is ‘‘in a very good position’’ as he faces a trial in the Senate.

‘‘She hates the Republican Party,’’ Trump said of Pelosi, predicting that the California Democrat would lose her speakership. ‘‘She hates all of the people who voted for me and the Republican Party. . . . She’s doing a tremendous disservice to the country.’’

President Trump lashed again Tuesday at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats involved in his impeachment after a teleconference in which he exchanged holiday greetings with members of the military stationed around the globe from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

His comments come amid a standoff regarding the timing and scope of a Senate trial. Pelosi has declined to send the two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — to the Senate yet as Democrats demand more information about the parameters of a trial.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, has requested subpoenas for several witnesses and documents that were not part of the House impeachment inquiry because of stonewalling by the White House.

‘‘Now they come to the Senate and they want everything,’’ Trump said, repeating claims that he did not receive ‘‘due process’’ in the House proceedings.

Trump was invited to participate in the Judiciary Committee hearings that preceded his impeachment but refused to do so. He was impeached for obstruction of Congress after blocking several witnesses from his administration from providing documents and testimony sought by House Democrats.

Trump’s comments to reporters echoed complaints made about the impeachment process in a series of morning tweets.

‘‘The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have gone CRAZY,’’ Trump said in one of them. ‘‘They want to make it as hard as possible for me to properly run our Country!’’

Democrats responded to Trump’s attacks by noting how they were out of sync with the holiday spirit.

‘‘It’s Christmas Eve. Get. A. Life,’’ Representative Hakeem Jeffries, Democrat of New York, tweeted to Trump in response to the president’s claim that Pelosi ‘‘knows nothing’’ about the trade agreement with Mexico and Canada that was recently passed by the House.

Washington Post

Trump website wants you to own the ‘liberal snowflakes’ at parties

Ahead of Christmas Day, President Trump’s reelection campaign launched a website featuring videos of talking points it said supporters can use to ‘‘win an argument with liberal friends, relatives, and snowflakes’’ over the holidays.

As Republicans and Democrats have become more divided in recent years, plenty of attention has been paid to navigating political talk over the holiday season — and the question of whether it should be avoided outright. That’s only intensified this year, amid Trump’s impeachment largely along party lines.

Publicized on Christmas Eve, the Trump campaign’s contribution to the conversation has the domain name of snowflakevictory.com and references to the ‘‘Russian hoax,’’ the ‘‘fake news media,’’ and the ‘‘Democrats’ radical agenda.’’ And, similar to Trump’s rhetoric, it contains statements that fact-checkers have characterized as false or misleading.

The website includes sections titled, ‘‘There was no quid pro quo, Democrats always obsessed with impeachment,’’ and ‘‘BIG GOVERNMENT SOCIALISM.’’ Each contains a video of a campaign official delivering pro-Trump arguments in front of an American flag graphic. Triumphant music plays in the background.

‘‘Family holidays,’’ a smiling woman says in one of the clips. ‘‘Full of love. Full of laughter. And full of the inevitable conversations with the family liberal who just does not want to believe how great America is doing with President Trump in office.’’

Washington Post

Trump backs Collins, who refused to vote for him in 2016

President Trump has signaled support for the reelection of Republican Senator Susan Collins, who emerged in 2016 as one of his critics.

Collins, a longtime senator from Maine, is facing a potentially tough reelection fight next year. She is under pressure from Democrats in part because of the key vote she cast in favor of the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina tweeted on Dec. 20 that Collins “showed unbelievable courage” during the confirmation proceedings and must be reelected. Trump retweeted Graham late Monday, adding “I agree 100%!”

Collins refused to vote for Trump in 2016. She chose to write in House Speaker Paul Ryan after she criticized Trump for attacking members of marginalized groups, the Sun Journal reported.

Potential Democratic challengers to Collins include Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon and Betsy Sweet, former director of the Maine Women’s Lobby. The state primary is in June.

ASSOCIATED PRESS