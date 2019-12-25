■ Correction: Because of a reporting error, Globe stories about the arrest of former Red Sox pitcher Richard J. Hill misstated one of the two criminal charges filed against him by Foxborough police. Hill was charged with intimidating a police officer, a felony. Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office dismissed the charge before arraignment. The Globe regrets the error.

