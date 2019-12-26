The storm roared ashore in Southern California on Christmas, unloading torrential rain in Los Angeles and even triggering a tornado warning near Santa Barbara. That vigorous weather system will charge to the northeast over the next three days, generating headaches for post-holiday travelers from California to the Great Lakes.

Through Friday, the storm will continue to unleash heavy rain and mountain snow in the Southwest. When it ejects into the Plains Saturday and Saturday night, areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely from Texas to Indiana.

On the cold side of the storm, mainly over the Dakotas and northern Minnesota, blizzard conditions are possible Saturday night into Sunday.