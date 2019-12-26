COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado woman accused of hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her day-care center was arrested for investigation of misdemeanor child abuse, police said Thursday.
Carla Faith, 58, was arrested Monday in Colorado Springs on suspicion of two counts of reckless child abuse without injury and a single count of trying to influence a public servant, the El Paso County court records show.
Three employees — Katelynne Nelson, 31, Christina Swauger, 35, and Valerie
Fresquez, 24 — were arrested on related charges.
Faith was arrested after a six-week investigation by the city police department’s Crimes Against Children Unit.
Police went to the Play Mountain Place site on Nov. 13 after receiving complaints that the business was housing more children than its license allowed.
Officers found Faith at a home on the property. After hearing noise downstairs, the officers discovered a false wall and found two adults and the children, all under 3, in the basement.
Faith had told a human services worker that same day that no children were at the facility, even though a mother reported leaving her child there, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by The Gazette.
Faith also told police
there was no basement and that children were away at a park, according to the affidavit.
associated press