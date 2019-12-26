COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado woman accused of hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her day-care center was arrested for investigation of misdemeanor child abuse, police said Thursday.

Carla Faith, 58, was arrested Monday in Colorado Springs on suspicion of two counts of reckless child abuse without injury and a single count of trying to influence a public servant, the El Paso County court records show.

Three employees — Katelynne Nelson, 31, Christina Swauger, 35, and Valerie

Fresquez, 24 — were arrested on related charges.