A Florida waitress who had just depleted her bank account to make a car repair received a $2,000 tip on Christmas Eve from regulars she had shared her financial woes with.

Lynette Baio said the couple left her a check with the eye-popping amount Tuesday. Baio has worked at the Speggtacular in Clearwater for five years.

Last month, Baio spent $2,000 on a car repair, and the topic came up in conversation with the couple a few weeks ago. When they returned for dinner Christmas Eve, they left the check as a tip, along with a message that said “Merry Christmas and restore your savings. God bless you.”