Between stops around the world, the ocean liner returns to Brooklyn, its home port. It docks for about 11 hours, unloading and restocking on the edge of New York Harbor amid an endless procession of commuter ferries, like the one that motored by that day with Adam Armstrong on board.

Thousands of passengers disembarked. Looking dazed, they leaned on luggage in the hectic loading zone. It was a brusque reentry after seven days of living a dream. Onboard, there had been a live orchestra for afternoon tea, a planetarium, and a Canyon Ranch spa.

NEW YORK — On a chilly fall morning in Red Hook, Brooklyn, the Queen Mary 2, the luxury liner known for its opulent black-tie dinners and ballroom dances, docked under blue skies while a fleet of 50 or so taxis jostled for position on the wharf.

He quickly snapped photos of a little blue crane holding electrical plugs the size of milk jugs.

“It’s plugged in today,” he said with a hint of disappointment, perhaps hoping to catch the cruise line in the act. Armstrong, a jazz musician who lives with his family up the street from the docks, has been at war with the Red Hook Cruise Ship Terminal for years.

“Well, that’s good,” he finally said. “That’s the way it should have been for the last decade since they built this thing.”

“This thing” is the $21 million plug-in station that Mayor Michael Bloomberg and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey agreed to introduce in Red Hook several years ago in an effort to eliminate 1,200 tons of carbon dioxide, 25 tons of nitrous oxide, and tons of hazardous particulate matter spewed out each year by cruise ships idling.

When not using shore power, a single cruise ship docked for one day can emit as much diesel exhaust as 34,400 idling tractor-trailers, according to an independent analysis verified by the Environmental Protection Agency. When a ship is plugged in, the agency said, its exhaust is nearly eliminated.

But the system has hardly been used after going into operation in 2016. And New York City is expected to announce design plans next year that would expand and modernize terminals in Brooklyn and Manhattan to accommodate the world’s largest cruise ships, and more of them.

Yet there is no plan to further expand the power system.

Neighborhood residents, led by Armstrong, are sounding the alarm. They want the pollution controls that were promised by the Bloomberg administration. They fault the city and state for failing to force the matter and the cruise line companies for failing to use the system.

Carnival Cruise, which owns the three big ships that dock regularly in Brooklyn, including the Queen Mary 2, agrees the issue is important.

“Protecting the environment and environmental compliance are top priorities,” Carnival’s spokesman, Roger Frizzell, said in an e-mail. Forty percent of Carnival’s fleet is equipped to use shore power, he added.

“We have invested millions of dollars to equip our ships with shore power capabilities and other emerging next-generation technologies that are a pathway to lower emissions and a cleaner environment,” he wrote.

The Red Hook plug-in station makes shore power available to ships. Pioneered by the Navy decades ago, the system — essentially a giant plug on the wharf that extends to sockets onboard — lets ships turn off massive diesel engines and draw power from the electric grid.

But since the mechanism was installed in Brooklyn three years ago, cruise ships have connected to shore power there just 30 out of 96 times at port.

“Now they’re talking about bringing in bigger ships and more ships, with no guarantee they’ll plug in,” Armstrong said, “while our children continue to fill their lungs with noxious fumes.”

Fourteen years ago, appalled by the pollution in his neighborhood and inspired by shore-power initiatives in places such as Los Angeles and Halifax, Nova Scotia, Armstrong began a social media and letter-writing campaign to bring plug-in technology to Brooklyn.

Bloomberg committed to the idea, and the Port Authority argued that shore power for docked cruise ships was urgent: Idling ships release potent diesel air pollution — similar to diesel exhaust from automobiles but in much larger quantities and laced with harmful metals — that is linked to cancer, asthma, heart disease and other serious health problems.

The city’s Economic Development Corp., which runs the cruise terminals, said at the time that the Brooklyn plug-in system would save $99 million in health care costs over 15 years. But the story since then, Armstrong said, has been “disheartening.”

The fledgling shore-power system, which has yet to expand beyond the Red Hook terminal, has faced various obstacles, according to the development corporation. Mundane issues like wind or ship maintenance can cancel the connection. A few times, according to Carnival, shore power was simply not available.

(A spokesman for Con Edison, the local electrical utility, said that there were problems with the way the system was built; the utility has suggested a redesign to add a power backup.)

Plugging in is also expensive: By one estimate, using shore power in Brooklyn exclusively would cost Carnival $1 million more a year than burning fuel at port.

To help encourage cruise lines to plug in while docked, the city and the New York state Power Authority agreed to help pay half of Carnival’s electric bill as long as the company agreed to retrofit its ships, at a cost of up to $4 million, to plug in.