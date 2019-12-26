New York City police had been searching for the teenager since the day after the killing on Dec. 11, and officials had taken the unusual step of releasing a photo of a minor in an effort to locate him.

Early Thursday morning the New York Police Department’s chief of detectives, Rodney Harrison, announced on Twitter that a 14-year-old had been detained in the Bronx. At first, police officials had breathed a sigh of relief. But the teen was released hours later.

NEW YORK — Two weeks after an intensive manhunt for the suspects responsible for the killing of Tessa Majors, the Barnard College student stabbed in a park near campus during what police believe was a mugging, investigators had caught a break.

Majors, 18, was attacked just after nightfall by three teenagers in Morningside Park in Manhattan, and the 14-year-old detained early Thursday is believed to have been the one who stabbed her, the police said.

The teenager was taken to the 26th Precinct station house in Morningside Heights, near where the attack occurred, the police said. Around 2:40 p.m., Harrison said the teenager had been released after answering questions in front of his lawyer.

“This was a significant development in the investigation process,” Harrison said. “Although he has since been released to the custody of his attorneys, the investigation remains very active.”

A police official familiar with the case said that the 14-year-old had not been charged Thursday, but that investigators were working with prosecutors to secure evidence that might link him and two other teenagers to Majors’ killing.

Neighborhood Defender Services of Harlem, which is representing the 14-year-old, declined to comment.

Majors’ murder jolted a city that has become accustomed to low rates of violent crime. It recalled an era three decades ago, when many parks were considered dangerous to enter after dark.

Majors, who had moved to New York from Virginia to attend Barnard months earlier, was walking in Morningside Park the night of Dec. 11 when, the police said, at least three teenagers, ages 13 and 14, tried to rob her.

She struggled, and one of her assailants stabbed her with a knife several times, the police said. A campus security guard found her bleeding to death on a sidewalk just outside the park near West 116th Street and Morningside Drive.

A 13-year-old was arrested the next day and gave statements to the police implicating himself and two 14-year-old classmates in the crime. According to two detectives who have testified at hearings, the boy said his friends grabbed Majors from behind and took a plastic bag from her pocket. Then one stabbed her as she fought back, the boy told the police, recalling that the feathers from her down coat floated in the air.

The police tried to interview one of the 14-year-olds soon after, but he requested a lawyer and declined to give a statement. He was released Dec. 12.

For weeks, detectives were unable to locate the other 14-year-old, whom they believe to have stabbed Majors. The department distributed photographs of him nine days after the murder and asked for the public’s help.

The distribution of the photos was a measure of the difficulty investigators had faced in the case, the first high-profile murder under the newly minted police commissioner, Dermot F. Shea. A police official familiar with case said investigators had spared no resources in their manhunt.

The New York Times generally does not publish photos or names of minors accused of crimes.

At a news conference last week, Shea said he was troubled by the young ages of people tied to an uptick of robberies in pockets of the city, including the neighborhood where Majors was attacked.

“Thirteen is young,” Shea said. “I mean, I think it should disturb any New Yorker when we have a child involved in something this serious.”

As detectives were questioning the 14-year-old Thursday, Columbia University officials sent an e-mail to the university community warning that several faculty and staff members at Columbia and Barnard had received “viciously racist” robocalls from a white supremacist group. The messages were related to Majors’ death, according to the email, which was sent by three Columbia vice presidents, including the school’s head of public safety.

The e-mail did not provide any other details about the calls themselves, other than describing them as “abhorrent.”

The Columbia officials said they were investigating the calls with the Police Department. A Columbia spokesman declined to comment further, and representatives for Barnard did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

From the start, Majors’ case evoked memories of the infamous attack on a jogger in Central Park in April 1989, and police have been proceeding cautiously. In the 1989 case, the police and prosecutors obtained confessions from several teenagers through tough interrogation techniques. Those confessions turned out to be false.

A public defender for the 13-year-old, who took the case after the police interviewed the teenager, has laid the groundwork to challenge his confession — pointing out in court that even though the boy was accompanied by his uncle when he met with detectives, police used some techniques that might call the reliability of his statements into question.