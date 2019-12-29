‘‘Ultimately, the president as commander in chief has said that he’s got the back of our men and women in uniform,’’ O’Brien said. ‘‘He has the power to pardon and to grant clemency. He exercised that power here. . . . This is a case that deserved clemency.’’

In an interview on ABC News’s ‘‘This Week,’’ O’Brien contended that there were ‘‘very serious legal issues’’ with the pretrial portion of Gallagher’s legal proceedings, echoing the arguments made by Trump and others in defense of Gallagher.

National security adviser Robert O’Brien on Sunday defended President Trump’s decision to roll back disciplinary action against Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, the disgraced Navy SEAL who was accused of war crimes for allegedly killing an Iraqi teenager and later posing with the corpse for a photograph.

Trump’s embrace of Gallagher got messier Friday after The New York Times published video testimony showing men who had worked under him describing their former chief as ‘‘evil,’’ ‘‘toxic’’ and an unrepentant killer.

Asked Sunday whether he finds those comments troubling, O’Brien did not directly respond.

He said that the testimony published by The New York Times represents ‘‘a selective group of SEALs’’ and that there ‘‘were also many, many SEALs and many folks in the special warfare community that support Chief Gallagher, that appealed to the president and asked him for this clemency.’’

Earlier this week, Gallagher socialized with Trump and his inner circle at the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate, suggesting he could become a fixture in Trump’s orbit during the 2020 campaign.

Washington Post

Inside the biggest 2020 ad war against Trump

Hillary Clinton tried. So did 16 rival Republicans. And after hundreds of millions of dollars were spent on ads attacking Donald Trump in 2016, the results were the same: They never did much damage.

Now Michael R. Bloomberg is trying — his way — spending millions each week in an online advertising onslaught that is guided by polling and data that he and his advisers believe provide unique insight into the president’s vulnerabilities.

The effort, which is targeting seven battleground states where polls show Trump is likely to be competitive in November, is just one piece of an advertising campaign that is unrivaled in scope and scale. On Facebook and Google alone, where Bloomberg is most focused on attacking the president, he has spent $18 million on ads in the last month, according to Acronym, a digital messaging firm that works with Democrats.

That is on top of the $128 million the Bloomberg campaign has spent on television ads, according to Advertising Analytics, an independent firm, which projects that Bloomberg is likely to spend a combined $300 million to $400 million on advertising across all media before the Super Tuesday primaries in early March.

Those amounts dwarf the ad budgets of his rivals, and he is spending at a faster clip than past presidential campaigns as well.

The ads amount to a huge bet by the Bloomberg campaign that there are enough Americans who are not too fixed in their opinions of Trump and can be swayed by the ads’ indictment of his conduct and character.

The Trump campaign has responded aggressively to Bloomberg’s entry into the race, going so far as to bar Bloomberg News reporters from its rallies and events because the outlet has said it would not conduct investigative reporting on Bloomberg’s rivals for the Democratic nomination. Trump has belittled the former mayor and dismissed him as a threat saying, “Little Michael will fail.”

New York Times

Sanders staffers complain about use of Amazon

Senator Bernie Sanders frequently attacks Amazon on the campaign trail, vowing to break up the online retail giant if elected, denouncing its treatment of workers and decrying its ability to pay no federal taxes on billions in profits.

That’s why impassioned dissent erupted within the Sanders campaign earlier this year over its purchases of large amounts of supplies through Amazon, according to five people with knowledge of the situation. Carli Stevenson, then a senior Sanders campaign aide in New Hampshire, raised concerns directly with national campaign officials and suggested using a different company, three of the people said.

Another New Hampshire staffer, state political director William Bateson, also voiced opposition to using Amazon, according to two of the people with knowledge of the situation. Stevenson and Bateson declined to comment for this story.

The Sanders campaign continued using Amazon despite the concerns. Through September, it had spent more than $233,000 on Amazon purchases — much of it in office supplies, and often through Amazon’s Marketplace feature — a review of campaign finance records shows.

An Amazon representative declined to comment on Sanders’s remarks about the company, pointing to tweets the company previously issued defending its tax structure and highlighting a worker training program.

In a statement, Sanders campaign spokesman Mike Casca said, ‘‘We agree that too few companies have too much power over our economy and our media in America and they often don’t pay their fair share of taxes, which is why a Sanders administration will take them on.’’ He declined to answer questions on why the campaign opted to use Amazon, whether Sanders, I-Vt., was aware of the campaign’s purchasing practices and whether it was still using the retailer.

Washington Post

Ivanka Trump mum onD.C. stay if father reelected

White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump declined to say whether she would remain in Washington if her father wins reelection in 2020, describing the decision as one that will depend on what’s in the best interests of her children.

Trump, the eldest daughter of President Trump, made the remarks in an interview with CBS News’ ‘‘Face the Nation’’ that was taped Dec. 19 and aired Sunday. She and her husband, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, have three children: Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore.

‘‘I am driven first and foremost by my kids and their happiness,’’ Ivanka Trump said when asked by host Margaret Brennan whether she plans to remain in Washington should her father win a second term.

During her time in Washington, Ivanka Trump has sought to be the face of the Trump administration’s more centrist and bipartisan policy initiatives, even as she has faced criticism over her role as an aide to her father and her use of a private e-mail account to conduct government business.

In the interview, she emphasized her work on agenda items such as workplace development. She declined to say, however, whether she might one day consider a political bid of her own.

President Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, earlier this year described the Trump family as ‘‘a dynasty that will last for decades,’’ prompting speculation that the president’s children may one day run for office.

Washington Post