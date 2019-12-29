“He was trying to do what he needed to do to protect the rest of us,” the elder, Mike Tinius, said of the security member who died.

An elder at the church, West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, near Fort Worth, said a security team member was killed.

FORT WORTH — A gunman opened fire at a church in Texas on Sunday, killing one person and critically wounding another before a member of church security fatally shot him, authorities and a witness said.

“It’s extremely upsetting to see anyone committing violence,” he added.

Tinius said there were multiple trained people on the security team.

“This is quite obviously to us a random act that is disturbing,” Tinius said. “We are continuing to hold on to what we believe — that doesn’t change.”

He declined to identify the victims.

Hours after the shooting, police cars surrounded the church while a helicopter hovered overhead and people leaned over yellow police tape at a nearby Waffle House. Officers brought packages of bottled water as federal agents huddled in conversation.

Manny Ramirez, president of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association, said that his department sent multiple units to the scene, and that the sense of urgency was “multiplied a thousand times being in a church.”

“We’re thankful it wasn’t worse. They potentially saved a lot of lives,” he said, referring to the church’s security team.

The gunman was one of the two people who were killed, Macara Trusty, a spokeswoman for MedStar Mobile Healthcare, an ambulance provider, said. Another person was taken to a hospital in critical condition, she said.

Two other people were treated for minor injuries at the scene, she said.

The White Settlement church says on its website that visitors can “expect a worship assembly based on the New Testament,” including “a cappella singing, reading the Scripture, praying, and a biblically based sermon.”

Police received reports of shots fired at about 10 a.m., Mike Drivdahl, a spokesman for the Fort Worth Fire Department, said. Off-duty officers down the street quickly responded and found an active shooting scene, Drivdahl said.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Twitter that it was sending agents to the scene.

Ethan Barnhart, 26, said he was in his apartment, which faces the church’s back entrance, when the shooting happened. When he heard sirens, he went outside and saw multiple police agencies, fire department units and ambulances. The road in front of the church was shut down, he said.

“I did not see or hear anything since it all happened inside the church,” Barnhart said. “Just sirens.”

“Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life,” Governor Greg Abbott of Texas said in a statement Sunday.

The New York Police Department and its Counterterrorism Bureau said on Twitter that they were monitoring developments in the church shooting. The department was already stepping up patrols after reports of eight anti-Semitic attacks in the city in the last two weeks.

On Saturday night, in Monsey, New York, in Rockland County, a man with a large knife burst into the home of a Hasidic rabbi, stabbing and wounding five people.

Churches and other houses of worship have been scenes of violence before.

In 1999, a gunman killed seven people and himself at a Baptist church in Fort Worth.

In 2017, a gunman clad in all black, and with a ballistic vest strapped to his chest and a military-style rifle in his hands, opened fire at a small Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 26 people.

In 2018, a man shouting anti-Semitic slurs opened fire inside a Pittsburgh synagogue, killing 11 congregants and wounding four police officers and two others, authorities said.

And in April a gunman entered a California synagogue and started shooting, killing a 60-year-old woman and wounding three others.

A Texas bill that took effect in September allows licensed handgun owners to carry those weapons in churches, synagogues and other places of worship.