Prince William County police and the FBI had been searching for the suspects since the Dec. 26 shooting, when two men entered the Manassas diner at 2:20 a.m. armed with a handgun and a baton. They shot and injured a 34-year-old patron, who survived the incident, then attacked another at the door. Yusuf Ozgur, a 56-year-old handyman and delivery driver, was picking up an order for DoorDash. One suspect bashed him on the head with the baton. The other shot and killed him.

Two suspects have been arrested in the armed robbery at a Denny’s in Virginia that left one man dead and another wounded. Jordan Anderson, 22, of Manassas, Va., was taken into custody early Sunday. His alleged co-conspirator, 22-year-old Ryan Thomas Walker of Chesapeake Beach, Md., was apprehended Sunday afternoon.

The FBI offered a $10,000 reward for information and more than 100 tips about the case came in. But it was forensic evidence collected at the scene that led detectives to Anderson, the alleged shooter. He was apprehended in Fairfax County and charged with murder, malicious wounding, and using a firearm in commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center.

By Sunday afternoon, Walker had been arrested. The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force located Walker in Maryland. Authorities had shared a photo of Walker earlier in the day in hope that he would be recognized and reported.

Didem Urel, a friend of Ozgur’s family, said a detective called his wife to share the news.

‘‘She is grateful,’’ Urel said. ‘‘She believes revenge is not ours to seek, it is for God, and we leave it up to him to give us the justice and peace we need.’’

Investigators believe Anderson and Walker are responsible for three other recent robberies in the Washington suburbs. On Dec. 21, the men allegedly robbed a Manassas bowling alley. On Christmas Eve, police said, they robbed a Manassas Comfort Inn and a Woodbridge Walgreens. Each time, hoods and face coverings masked their identities.

When they entered Denny’s on Thursday, 23 customers and staffers were inside. Surveillance video shows the assailants, dressed in jeans, tennis shoes, and dark jackets, raising their weapons at the 24-hour diner. Police said they demanded that those inside get on the ground and give up their cellphones and wallets. People complied but the shooter fired at one man anyway. The 34-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The duo didn’t take any money or property from the restaurant before heading to the exit. Ozgur, about to enter the diner and unaware of what was happening inside, opened the door for them.

‘‘In the last moment of his life, he was being a kind guy,’’ Ozgur’s friend Urel said.

In three days, more than 3,000 people donated nearly $150,000 to a GoFundMe account for Ozgur’s funeral expenses and family needs. One donor wrote that when Ozgur was a waiter at McCormicks & Schmicks in Reston, they always tried to get a seat in his section.

‘‘We are so much better than this,’’ another said. ‘‘May his family find peace in knowing that a whole community is grieving with them.’’

His memorial was held Friday at a Lanham, Md., mosque. Hundreds gathered to commemorate him. Family members lamented the loss of father dedicated to his 16-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son. Colleagues remembered Ozgur’s impressive work ethic, so committed to supporting his family that he bolstered his income as a handyman with delivery driving. Dozens of strangers, many from the area’s Turkish community, came to mourn the senseless loss of a fellow immigrant.

Together, they wore pins showing a smiling Ozgur and a message to the man they admired: ‘‘You will not be forgotten.’’

Washington Post