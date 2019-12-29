A storm system that brought heavy snow and strong winds to the Great Plains and the Midwest was moving toward the Northeast on Sunday, forecasters said, threatening to complicate holiday travel plans.

As of Sunday morning, the storm had brought 14 inches of snow in Fargo, N.D., and about a foot in western Nebraska and northern South Dakota.

The system is expected to move across the Great Lakes and arrive in New England by Tuesday morning, bringing the possibility of severe ice storms, said Patrick Burke, a meteorologist with the Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Md.