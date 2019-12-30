According to court records, Kinnunen had a trail of criminal arrests across the country, including assault and disorderly conduct in Arizona and assault and battery in Oklahoma.

The authorities identified the gunman as Keith Thomas Kinnunen and said he had used an address about 6 miles from the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, near Fort Worth, where the shooting took place.

The gunman who opened fire at a Texas church on Sunday morning, killing two congregants before he was shot and killed by a member of the church’s volunteer security team, was a 43-year-old former drifter with an extensive criminal past, law enforcement authorities said on Monday.

On Sunday, as a hushed congregation sat listening to the service with rapt attention, several leaning forward and with folded hands, Kinnunen stood up and fired a shotgun into the crowd.

Jack Wilson, the head of security at the church, shot and killed Kinnunen seconds later. Wilson later posted a message on Facebook saying that he had been put in a position he hoped no one would have to be in, “but evil exists and I had to take out an active shooter in church.”

“Evil does exist in this world,” he added, “and I and other members are not going to allow evil to succeed.”

Kinnunen had sat with the parishioners before opening fire, striking Anton Wallace, 64, and Richard White, 67, both of the Fort Worth area. Both died at a nearby hospital, according to the state’s public safety department.

Kinnunen had been arrested a number of times in the Fort Worth area for charges that included aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Then in 2016, he was arrested in Linden, N.J., after police found him with a 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition in the area of a Phillips 66 refinery, according to a news report in mycentraljersey.com at the time. The report said that he was traveling on a bicycle, asking about photographing the oil tank field at the refinery.

Kinnunen told the Linden police that he was traveling from Texas but homeless and that he took photos of interesting sites, the report said. At the time, he was wanted on a court warrant in Oklahoma for felony aggravated assault.

Other offenses Kinnunen was charged with include speeding, theft, assault, and disorderly conduct in Pima County, Arizona, between 2003 and 2014; petit larceny in Las Vegas in 2011; theft in San Luis Obispo County, California, in 2010; and felony charges of aggravated assault and battery in 2011 and arson in 2012 in Grady County, Oklahoma.

About 250 people were inside the auditorium of the church in White Settlement on Sunday when the gunman began shooting just before communion, said Jack Cummings, a minister at the church.

Cummings said the gunman had drawn the attention of the church’s security team before the shooting. A member of the security team said that the shooter was wearing a fake beard, which is what tipped off security, according to CBS News.

Church officials said the security team, made up of congregation members licensed to carry firearms, saved lives.

The shooting, which the authorities said lasted six seconds, was captured on video because the church regularly posts its services online.

In the video, the gunman stands up during a quiet moment and briefly talks with someone standing against a wall. He then begins firing. Congregants crouch down in their pews. After a third loud bang, the gunman slumps to the ground as people scream.

“He was immediately hit by one of our marksmen,” Cummings said. “The next thing I know, he was lying on the floor.”