“There are some really decent Republicans that are out there still, but here’s the problem right now of the well-known ones: They’ve got to step up,” he said.

“The answer is I would, but I can’t think of one now,” Biden said at a town hall-style event in Exeter, N.H., drawing laughter from the crowd.

Former vice president Joe Biden is accustomed to fielding questions from voters about picking a running mate. But on Monday, he was asked a particularly provocative one: Would he consider choosing a Republican as his vice president?

Biden has emphasized the need for a future Democratic president to work with Republicans, stressing the importance of consensus to get things done.

On Monday, Biden made a point of noting that it was presumptuous to talk about a running mate, given that he has not won the Democratic nomination. As for his own vice presidential pick, Biden noted that there were “a lot of qualified women” and “a lot of qualified African-Americans.”

New York Times

Bernie Sanders is in ‘good health,’ his doctors say

Senator Bernie Sanders on Monday released three letters from doctors declaring him healthy, nearly three months after he had a heart attack while campaigning in Las Vegas, and disclosing that he no longer needed some medications relating to the attack.

One of the letters, dated Dec. 28 and signed by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician of Congress, characterized Sanders as “in good health currently.”

“You have been engaging vigorously in the rigors of your campaign, travel and other scheduled activities without any limitation,” Monahan wrote.

Detailing Sanders’ recovery from the heart attack, Monahan disclosed that some of the medications he initially required, such as a beta blocker and a blood thinner, have been discontinued “based on your progress.”

Sanders, 78, also released letters from two cardiologists at the University of Vermont about his recovery from his heart attack, with one, Dr. Martin M. LeWinter, saying his recovery had been “uneventful.”

Sanders’ health has been under scrutiny since early October, when he experienced chest pains during a campaign event in Las Vegas. He then had two stents inserted into an artery. His campaign did not reveal that he had suffered a heart attack until after he was released from the hospital three days after being admitted.

New York Times

Judge dismisses suit from former White House aide

A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit from a former White House official who had challenged a congressional subpoena in the impeachment inquiry involving President Trump.

Charles Kupperman, a former deputy national security adviser, sued in October after being subpoenaed by House Democrats to testify in their impeachment investigation into Trump’s interactions with Ukraine. He had asked a judge to decide whether he had to comply with that subpoena from Congress or with a conflicting directive from the White House that he not testify.

Both the House of Representatives, which withdrew the subpoena, and the Justice Department, which had said it would not prosecute Kupperman for contempt of Congress for failing to appear, had asked the court to dismiss the case as moot. US District Judge Richard Leon agreed Monday in throwing out the case.

Associated Press