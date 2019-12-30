NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A big red navigation buoy that bounced along Atlantic waves for two years has beached in Florida, where it’s drawing attention.

Crowds of spectators streamed to New Smyrna Beach over the weekend for a close up view and some pictures with the navigational marker that some described as “the size of a truck,” news outlets reported.

The beacon came from South Carolina and has been displaced since 2017, said Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson, spokesman for the US Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville.