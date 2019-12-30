A Florida woman said she is having trouble sleeping at night after being hit three times with a police stun gun.
Barbara Pinkney was spending time with her family the day after Christmas and ushering in her 70th birthday at her Bradenton home when police knocking at the door interrupted the festive mood and eventually resulted in her arrest.
Pinkney is facing two felony charges of resisting arrest and battery on an officer after an interaction with law enforcement officials searching for her grandson.
Pinkney told WFLA that authorities kicked in her door that morning.
Deputies were searching for Pinkney’s grandson Tevin Turner on an arrest warrant for violating his probation by carrying a concealed weapon, according to the probable cause affidavit. Deputy Jason Riley told a man standing at Pinkney’s door that officers had a warrant and could arrest Turner if they found him inside, according to the report.
Pinkney blocked the door with her left leg while trying to close it, and was tased three separate times as officers struggled with her.
