A Florida woman said she is having trouble sleeping at night after being hit three times with a police stun gun.

Barbara Pinkney was spending time with her family the day after Christmas and ushering in her 70th birthday at her Bradenton home when police knocking at the door interrupted the festive mood and eventually resulted in her arrest.

Pinkney is facing two felony charges of resisting arrest and battery on an officer after an interaction with law enforcement officials searching for her grandson.