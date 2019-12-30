DES MOINES — A judge Monday approved a competency evaluation of a woman accused of hate crimes in the Des Moines area, including intentionally running over a girl she thought was Mexican.
The attorney for Nicole Poole, 42, told a judge Monday that he’d only just met Poole but that he believes she has a mental disorder and is incompetent to stand trial.
Polk County Attorney John Sarcone didn’t fight the request from Poole’s court-appointed attorney, Matthew Sheeley, The Des Moines Register reported.
Poole is charged with assault in violation of individual rights for an incident at a convenience store and with attempted murder for allegedly running over two children with her SUV. Both children survived.
Poole remains in custody, pending $1 million cash bail.
Authorities say Poole drove her SUV onto a sidewalk in the Des Moines suburb of Clive on Dec. 9 to hit 14-year-old Natalia Miranda. The girl was hospitalized for two days. Clive Police Chief Michael Venema has said Poole told officers she targeted Miranda because the girl is Mexican.
After the hit-and-run, Poole went to a convenience store and threw items at a clerk while directing racial epithets at him and customers, West Des Moines police said in a court document.
