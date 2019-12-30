DES MOINES — A judge Monday approved a competency evaluation of a woman accused of hate crimes in the Des Moines area, including intentionally running over a girl she thought was Mexican.

The attorney for Nicole Poole, 42, told a judge Monday that he’d only just met Poole but that he believes she has a mental disorder and is incompetent to stand trial.

Polk County Attorney John Sarcone didn’t fight the request from Poole’s court-appointed attorney, Matthew Sheeley, The Des Moines Register reported.