A Texas judge has ordered InfoWars founder Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in legal fees in a defamation case brought against him by the father of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim, the latest court setback for the conspiracy theorist.
In a Dec. 20 ruling, Judge Scott Jenkins of Travis County District Court said that Jones and his lawyer intentionally disregarded an October court order to produce witnesses and other materials to the plaintiff in the lawsuit, Neil Heslin.
Jenkins said the defense’s failure to cooperate “should be treated as contempt of court.” In two separate orders issued the same day, the judge told Jones to pay $65,825 and $34,323 in lawyer fees incurred by Heslin. He also denied Jones’ motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
New York Times