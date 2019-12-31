Draft letters posted online Tuesday by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Scientific Advisory Board, which is responsible for evaluating the scientific integrity of the agency’s regulations, took aim at the Trump administration’s rewrite of an Obama-era regulation of waterways, an Obama-era effort to curb planet-warming vehicle tailpipe emissions, and a plan to limit scientific data that can be used to draft health regulations.

WASHINGTON — A top panel of government-appointed scientists, many of them selected by the Trump administration, said on Tuesday that three of President Trump’s most far-reaching and scrutinized proposals to weaken major environmental regulations are at odds with established science.

In each case, the 41 scientists on a board — many of whom were appointed by Trump administration officials to replace scientists named by the Obama administration — found that the regulatory changes flew in the face of science.

A forthcoming rule on water pollution “neglects established science” by “failing to acknowledge watershed systems,” the scientists said. They found “no scientific justification” for excluding certain bodies of water from protection under the new regulations.

They saw “significant weaknesses in the scientific analysis of the proposed rule” to roll back vehicle emission standards, a centerpiece of the Obama administration’s effort to combat climate change.

As for the proposal to limit scientific data in health regulations, the scientists wrote that “key considerations that should inform the proposed rule have been omitted from the proposal or presented without analysis.”

The letters come as the Trump administration contends with mounting criticism that its policies have ignored, distorted or marginalized scientific data at the expense of the environment, public health, and legal obligations.

Legal experts said the advisory body’s opinion could undermine the Trump administration’s rollbacks in the courts.

“The courts basically say if you’re going to ignore the advice of your own experts you have to have really good reasons for that,” said Patrick Parenteau, a professor of law at Vermont Law School. “And not just policy reasons, but reasons that go to the merits of what the critiques are saying.”

Peter Wilcoxen, a professor of public administration at Syracuse University, said he took the criticism as a hopeful sign.

“The people on the board, regardless of what their affiliation was when they were appointed to it, took their role of trying to have the agency do the best science possible seriously. They weren’t on there just to try to politically steer the board one way or another,” he said.

Wilcoxen chaired the working group that reviewed the EPA’s rollback of automobile tailpipe emission standards and said the agency’s analysis had several well-known “core flaws.”

One of the primary problems, he said, is that the EPA, in an unusual move, used a flawed economic model that had not been reviewed internally by federal agencies or in the academic literature. That model found what Wilcoxen described as the “really improbable” results that relaxing Obama-era gas mileage standards would lead to a significantly smaller fleet of vehicles, despite the model’s prediction that the vehicles would be cheaper.

That assumption helped drive the Trump administration’s argument that its rule would lead to fewer cars on the road and therefore a fewer planet-warming emissions.

“They ended up with this result that basically violated introductory economics,” Wilcoxen said.