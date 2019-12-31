BALTIMORE — A Maryland pediatrician convicted of sexually abusing a longtime patient has been indicted on 98 similar charges.

The indictments against 69-year-old Ernesto Cesar Torres were handed down this month just before he was sentenced Dec. 23, news outlets reported. He was ordered held without bail on Monday, according to a statement by the state’s attorney’s office. The additional sex crime charges are related to 19 other victims, all of whom were juveniles at the time of the alleged assaults. A pretrial conference is set for Jan. 24.

Last month, Torres was convicted of second-degree assault and fourth-degree sexual offense of an 18-year-old patient, whom he had been treating since she was a baby. She said Torres assaulted her when she visited his office by herself for the first time during a follow-up appointment to discuss her anxiety medication.