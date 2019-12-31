WASHINGTON — The Trump administration plans to ban most flavored e-cigarettes pods — closed cartridges that contain vaping liquids and are popular among young people — while sparing the kind of products typically sold by vape shops, according to a senior administration official.

The ban, which would not cover menthol- and tobacco-flavored pods, is likely to be announced later this week, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The official described the action as a compromise between those in the administration who have been pushing for a comprehensive flavor ban to stem the surge in youth vaping and others who have warned the White House about the potential political impact of job losses in vape shops caused by a sweeping prohibition.