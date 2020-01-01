WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A Washington state highway was closed in both directions Tuesday night after several cars became trapped in tumbleweeds.

YakTriNews reported that the Washington State Patrol announced via Twitter at about 6:30 p.m. that drivers on State Route 240 near West Richland should use alternate routes.

Trooper Sarah Clasen told KAPP-KVEW that vehicles were trapped in piles of tumbleweeds that were up to 15 feet tall.