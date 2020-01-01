OMAHA — Two people were found dead and a police officer was wounded after an exchange of gunfire at a housing complex in Omaha, authorities said.

The New Year’s Eve shooting happened after officers were called to a complex known as Evans Tower shortly after 10 p.m., Omaha police Deputy Chief Scott Gray said. Two officers encountered an armed man in the hallway on the fifth floor, Gray said.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the ensuing exchange of gunfire. Police said the armed man was killed and one officer was shot in the leg. Police then found a dead woman inside an apartment, police spokesman Joe Nickerson said Wednesday.