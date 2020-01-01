Four other people were injured in the attack, which federal prosecutors say was a hate crime.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council released a statement from the family of Josef Neumann, 71, and a graphic photograph Wednesday showing severe head injuries he received Saturday at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, N.Y.

NEW YORK — A man wounded in the Hanukkah stabbings north of New York City may have permanent brain damage and be partially paralyzed for the rest of his life, his family said.

Neumann’s family released the photograph for the world and “the Jewish community to understand the gravity of hate,’’ Yossi Gestetner, the council’s cofounder, said in an interview. Neumann has seven children.

“These things are vividly and viciously disturbing and have long-term consequences,” Gestetner said.

The statement also called on Jewish people around the world to share their own experiences with anti-Semitism on social media using the hashtag #MeJew.

“We shall not let this terrible hate-driven attack be forgotten,” the statement said, ‘‘and let us all work to eradicate all sorts of hate.’’

Federal prosecutors have charged Grafton Thomas, 37, with five federal counts of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs by attempting to kill with a dangerous weapon. He also has pleaded not guilty to five state counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday he has directed the state police to increase patrols in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods around New York.