But it will spare e-liquids for ‘‘open tank’’ products that typically are sold by vape shops and are more commonly used by adults, according to a senior administration official .

The administration plans to announce this week that it will ban an array of flavored e-cigarette pods — closed cartridges that contain vaping liquids and have been embraced by teens.

Angry public health groups on Wednesday predicted President Trump’s scaled-back plan to limit flavored e-cigarettes will fall far short of its goal of stopping a surge in youth vaping, arguing that the imminent policy is an election-year capitulation to industry interests.

The targeted flavors will include fruity and minty cartridges but not menthol — a significant retreat from an earlier proposal — and tobacco ones. The official said the outcome was a compromise between administration officials pushing a comprehensive ban promised by Trump in September and others worried about the political fallout stemming from potential job losses in thousands of vape shops across the country.

Harold Wimmer, president and chief executive of the American Lung Association, said Wednesday that the White House plan ‘‘will only compromise the health of our nation’s children’’ and that it was ‘‘disturbing to see the results of industry lobbying to undermine public health protections.’’

His comments echoed the views of several public health groups, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, Truth Initiative, and Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. All argue that teens addicted to the nicotine in e-cigs will quickly switch to menthol- or tobacco-flavored pods.

Greg Conley, president of the advocacy group American Vaping Association, disputed the criticisms.

‘‘The products being impacted appear to be significant contributors to the recent rise in teen usage,’’ he said. ‘‘To say this is not going to do anything is pure political rhetoric.’’

Asked about the new vaping policy on New Year’s Eve during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, Trump repeated that ‘‘we have to protect our families. At the same time, it’s a big industry. We want to protect the industry.’’

washington post