The 16-year-old boy had reached the Pearly Gates, the icy, chute-like section of Mount Hood just below the last push to the summit, when he lost his grip. He plummeted down the ice- and snow-covered mountain, coming to a stop only after he had fallen 500 feet down a headwall known as Devil’s Kitchen.

Somehow, Gurbaz Singh survived, suffering only a broken leg.

‘‘A lot of things had to happen just right for him to come out of that with just a fractured leg,’’ Sergeant Marcus Mendoza, a public information officer with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, said. ‘‘The way it was described to me yesterday is that professional mountaineers know they cannot fall in that area because there’s no way to rescue yourself.’’