The 16-year-old boy had reached the Pearly Gates, the icy, chute-like section of Mount Hood just below the last push to the summit, when he lost his grip. He plummeted down the ice- and snow-covered mountain, coming to a stop only after he had fallen 500 feet down a headwall known as Devil’s Kitchen.
Somehow, Gurbaz Singh survived, suffering only a broken leg.
‘‘A lot of things had to happen just right for him to come out of that with just a fractured leg,’’ Sergeant Marcus Mendoza, a public information officer with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, said. ‘‘The way it was described to me yesterday is that professional mountaineers know they cannot fall in that area because there’s no way to rescue yourself.’’
The Canadian teen’s dramatic rescue from the Oregon mountain unfolded over several hours Monday, chronicled through a local TV station’s live stream and tweets from the sheriff’s office. A team of search and rescue coordinators hiked up to the injured climber, who was stranded at an elevation of about 10,500 feet. They arrived around 1 p.m. — four hours after the call for help came in.
At 11,240 feet, Mount Hood is the highest summit in Oregon and the most-visited snow-covered peak in the nation, according to the U.S. Forest Service. About 10,000 people attempt to ascend it each year. But the mountain can be dangerous: Since 1883, at least 126 people have died while climbing it, according to a database maintained by the Oregonian newspaper.