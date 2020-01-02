JUNEAU, Alaska — Five crew members missing after a crab fishing vessel sank in the frigid waters off Alaska were feared dead after authorities called off a search for those working in the one of the most dangerous industries in the US.

Two other crew members were rescued after the disaster Tuesday, telling authorities they were the only ones who made it into a life raft, the Anchorage Daily News reported. They were hypothermic but expected to recover.

The Coast Guard said it used helicopters, planes, and a boat to look for the missing crew members for 20 hours before calling off the search late Wednesday because they were not likely to survive. Authorities have not released their names.