House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, has held off sending the two articles of impeachment — for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — to the Senate. Democrats are seeking guarantees about witnesses and documents that will be subpoenaed regarding Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine.

Aides to Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, said the two men had not spoken over the holidays about the standoff.

WASHINGTON — Senate leaders remained at an impasse Thursday over the scope of an impeachment trial of President Trump, as his reelection campaign claimed that a backlash from the House proceedings had helped him raise $46 million in the final three months of 2019.

At the heart of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

Schumer on Thursday seized on a new report that cited unredacted e-mails that bolster the case that Trump was directly involved in withholding military aid to Ukraine as he was seeking investigations that could benefit him politically.

The report by Kate Brannen was published by Just Security. It referenced an e-mail from Michael Duffey, associate director of national security programs at the Office of Management and Budget, to Elaine McCusker, the acting Pentagon comptroller, on Aug. 30, a little more than a month after Trump pressed Zelensky for investigations during a July phone call.

In the e-mail, which followed a meeting with Trump that included senior administration officials, Duffey told McCusker, ‘‘Clear direction from POTUS to hold.’’

A redacted version of that e-mail — and several others cited in the report by Brannen, a veteran Pentagon reporter — had previously been made public as the result of Freedom of Information Act litigation.

In a statement Thursday, Schumer called the e-mails ‘‘a devastating blow to Senator McConnell’s push to have a trial without the documents and witnesses we’ve requested.”

Schumer has sought guarantees from McConnell that several administration officials will be subpoenaed to testify in a Senate trial who declined to participate in House impeachment proceedings, including Duffey. McConnell has said the Senate should decide on what if any witnesses to call after hearing opening statements from House impeachment managers and Trump’s lawyers.

McConnell has also said that he would be unconcerned if a trial never takes place.

Senator Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri, said Thursday that he plans to introduce a resolution next week aimed at dismissing the ‘‘bogus’’ impeachment of Trump. In a tweet, Hawley accused Democrats of seeking to avoid a trial ‘‘because they have no evidence.’’

Since the House has not sent over the articles to the Senate, however, it was not immediately clear how Hawley’s resolution would dismiss them.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Kyiv announced Thursday that Kristina Kvien has succeeded William Taylor as the top US diplomat in Ukraine. Taylor, who was among the key witnesses in the House impeachment inquiry, delivered farewell remarks in a video message of his own on Tuesday in which he declared that he is ‘‘very optimistic about Ukraine’’ and welcomed the news of Kvien’s promotion.

Kvien, who had previously been the embassy’s deputy chief of mission, said in a video message posted on Twitter that she is ‘‘honored to be serving now as US Embassy Kiev chargé d’affaires.’’

Trump arrived at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Thursday morning. He had no events on his official schedule, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for information about his activities for the day.

Earlier in the day, he returned to Twitter deride Democrats for impeaching him, calling the process a ‘‘partisan Witch Hunt’’ that ‘‘is hurting our Country’’ and ‘‘bringing more division than ever!’’

On Friday, the president plans to return to the public eye, with an event in Miami marking the launch of the Evangelicals for Trump Coalition. The group’s formation comes in the wake of an editorial last month in the evangelical magazine Christianity Today calling for Trump’s removal from office.