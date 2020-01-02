The new study, which was in part motivated by President Trump’s tweets about how a cold day in one particular location disproves global warming, uses statistical techniques and climate model simulations to evaluate how daily temperatures and humidity vary around the world. Scientists compared the spatial patterns of these variables with what physical science shows is expected because of climate change.

The study’s results also imply that research aimed at assessing the human role in contributing to extreme weather events, such as heat waves and floods, may be underestimating the contribution.

For the first time, scientists have detected the ‘‘fingerprint’’ of human-induced climate change on daily weather patterns at the global scale. If verified by subsequent work, the findings, published Thursday in Nature Climate Change, would upend the long-established narrative that daily weather is distinct from long-term climate change.

The study concludes that the spatial patterns of global temperature and humidity are, in fact, distinguishable from natural variability, and have a human component to them. Going further, the study concludes that the long-term climate trend in global average temperature can be predicted if you know a single day’s weather information worldwide.

According to study coauthor Reto Knutti of ETH Zurich, the research alters what can be said about how weather and climate change are connected. ‘‘We’ve always said when you look at weather that’s not the same as climate,’’ he said. ‘‘That’s still true locally, if you are in one particular place and you only know the weather right now, right here, there isn’t much you can say.’’

However, on a global scale, that is no longer true, Knutti said. ‘‘Global mean temperature on a single day is already quite a bit shifted. You can see this human fingerprint in any single moment.’’

‘‘Weather is climate change if you look over the whole globe,’’ he said.

The research uses the techniques applied in other ‘‘detection and attribution’’ studies that have sought to identify the signal of human-caused climate change in longer-term changes at the global level, such as the seasonal temperature cycle of the planet or heating of the oceans.

The authors, from research institutions in Switzerland and Norway, use machine learning to estimate how the patterns of temperature and moisture at daily, monthly, and annual timescales relate to two important climate change metrics: Global average surface temperatures and the energy imbalance of the planet. Increasing amounts of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere are causing the Earth to hold in more of the sun’s energy, leading to an energy surplus.

The researchers then utilized machine-learning techniques to detect a global fingerprint of human-caused climate change from the relationships between the weather and global warming metrics, and compare it with historical weather data.

By doing this, scientists were able to tease out the signal of human-caused global warming from any single day of global weather observations since 2012. When looking at annual data, the human-caused climate signal emerged in 1999, the study found.

In what one outside expert, Michael Wehner of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, termed a ‘‘profoundly disturbing’’ result, the study found that the global warming fingerprint remained present even when the signal from the global average temperature trend was removed.

‘‘This . . . is telling us that anthropogenic climate change has become so large that it exceeds even daily weather variability at the global scale,’’ Wehner said in an e-mail. ‘‘This is disturbing as the Earth is on track for significantly more warming in even the most optimistic future scenarios.’’

Advertisement

According to Stanford University climate scientist Noah Diffenbaugh, the new study advances understanding of climate change’s effects. Diffenbaugh was not involved in the new research.

‘‘The fact that the influence of global warming can now be seen in the daily weather around the world — which in some ways is the noisiest manifestation — is another clear sign of how strong the signal of climate change has become,’’ he said in an e-mail.

‘‘This study provides important new evidence that climate change is influencing the conditions that people and ecosystems are experiencing every day, all around the world.’’

The research may provide a bridge between two approaches to detecting the human fingerprint on the changing climate. One of these techniques focuses on long-term trends, while another looks at regionally specific, shorter-term extreme weather events. Until this new study, there was no way to integrate these two specialties; the new study may provide a way to bridge the gap.