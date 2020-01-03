A Superior Court judge in San Diego tentatively awarded nearly $13 million to nearly two dozen young women Thursday, ruling that they had been tricked into performing in pornographic videos that derailed their lives and led several to become suicidal .

The ruling capped an unusual 99-day civil trial that exposed the bait-and-switch tactics and false promises used to induce young women to fly to San Diego and shoot a pornographic video.

He gave both sides 15 days to object to his decision before it would become final.