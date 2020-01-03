WASHINGTON — Federal agencies would no longer have to take climate change into account when they assess the environmental impacts of highways, pipelines, and other major infrastructure projects, according to a Trump administration plan that would weaken one of the benchmark environmental laws of the modern era.
The proposed changes to the 50-year-old National Environmental Policy Act could sharply reduce obstacles to the Keystone XL oil pipeline and other fossil fuel projects that have been stymied when courts ruled that the Trump administration did not properly consider climate change when analyzing the environmental effects of the projects.
The act requires the federal government to prepare detailed analyses of projects that could have significant environmental effects, including long-term impacts that courts have said include climate change. The law has only been amended once since it was enacted in 1970.
But the Trump administration has been aggressive in its efforts to roll back environmental regulations long considered sacrosanct. The 50 or so pages of revisions that the White House Council on Environmental Quality is expected to make public on Wednesday would mark the first major changes to the law in three decades.
According to one government official who has seen the proposed regulation but was not authorized to speak about it publicly, the administration will more narrowly define the type of project that requires an environmental review. That could make it likely that more projects will sail through the approval process without having to disclose effects like hazardous waste discharges, the removal of trees, or increased air pollution.
