Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed “forceful revenge” as the country mourned the death of Soleimani and calls have accelerated to eject the United States from Iraq. Across the region, fears are rising that the shadow war that had been building between the United States and Iran could suddenly escalate into a wide-ranging conflict.

The surprise killing on Friday of Major General Qassem Soleimani, the architect of Iran’s regional security strategy, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a powerful Iraqi militia commander and government official, threatened to shift fault lines across the Middle East.

BAGHDAD — As Iraq held joint funeral services on Saturday for two revered military leaders killed in an American drone strike near the Baghdad airport this past week, tens of thousands of pro-Iranian fighters marched through Baghdad, waving flags and chanting that “revenge is coming” to the United States.

President Trump, meanwhile, warned that the United States, too, was ready to respond if Tehran strikes back. He said Saturday that the United States had already “targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture.”

Trump did not identify the targets but added that they would be “HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD.”

Trump says he ordered the strike, a high-risk decision that was made without consulting Congress or US allies, to prevent a conflict. US officials say Soleimani was plotting a series of attacks that endangered American troops and officials, without providing evidence.

Soleimani, 62, spent much of his life building Iran’s network of ties with militant groups across the Middle East, including in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen.

The extent of that network added to the uncertainty about how Iran might respond to his killing. If it chose to, Tehran could do so by relying on allied forces in any of those places to target American troops, or allies such as Israel, Saudi Arabia, or other countries in the Persian Gulf.

But experts said it remained unclear how, when, and even whether Iran would make good on its threats of vengeance. They noted that the country had to balance its need to show resolve against a staunch enemy and its reluctance to thrust itself into a full-scale war with the United States, a much stronger power. That led some scholars to suggest that Iran’s response could end up being underwhelming.

“Technically, Iran could attack US bases in Syria or in Iraq, but that would drive an even greater retaliation from the United States that I don’t think even Iran would wish to happen,” said Lina Khatib, the head of the Middle East and North Africa Program at Chatham House, a London-based research institute.

“I may be in the minority here, but I think with this new development, despite Iran’s outlandish statements, ultimately Iran has been pushed into a corner,” she added.

The funeral services were held against a backdrop of extreme regional tension as Iran and the United States signaled they could be on the brink of a potentially catastrophic war. Since the killings of Soleimani and al-Muhandis, neither side has made another move — although both have made threats.

At the joint funerals, as close to a state ceremony in Iraq as any since the fall of Saddam Hussein, a key pillar of Iran’s regional reach was on display in Baghdad. Many of the mourners were members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, militias that came together to fight the Islamic State and are now overseen by the Iraqi security forces.

The most powerful of those militias are affiliated with Iran; their fighters wore somber faces and black clothes as they marched carrying the flags of their groups. They chanted: “The blood of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis will not be spilled in vain. Revenge is coming.”

The loss of al-Muhandis was a profound one for the Iraqi fighters, who saw him not just as a militia leader close to Iran but also as someone who had helped rally the armed groups when they first formed in 2014 to fight the Islamic State group as it threatened to sweep toward Baghdad, the Iraqi capital.

The militias have since been brought under the umbrella of the Iraqi military, and al-Muhandis was their deputy head.

Many declared: “Our men do not fear America; each man dies on his day. Your voice, Abu Mahdi, remains the loudest one.”

Iran can count on a range of assets in the region, including the Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthi rebels in Yemen, and a range of fighting groups in Iraq and Syria that operate close to small contingents of American troops.

In recent months, Iran and its allies have struck oil facilities in Saudi Arabia and targeted tanker traffic in some of the world’s busiest shipping lanes in the Persian Gulf.

A senior commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard raised the prospect of possible attacks on ships in the Gulf, saying that Iran would retaliate against Americans wherever they were within reach of the Islamic Republic.

General Gholamali Abuhamzeh, the commander of the Guard in the southern province of Kerman, said on Friday in comments reported by the Tasnim news agency on Saturday: “The Strait of Hormuz is a vital point for the West, and a large number of American destroyers and warships cross there.”

He said Iran had long ago identified “vital American targets in the region,” and added, “Some 35 US targets in the region as well as Tel Aviv are within our reach.”

Amid the tensions, the United States has called on its citizens to leave Iraq, shuttered its embassy in Baghdad, sent additional Marines, and on Thursday deployed 700 members of the 82nd Airborne Division to the region. American contractors who train Iraqi troops have begun returning home.

After the strike, Trump said the attack had been intended “to stop a war” and warned Iran that the United States military had already identified targets for further strikes “if Americans anywhere are threatened.”

But critics have called the strike essentially a political assassination that could further destabilize the region.

On Saturday, China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, said in a telephone call with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, “The risky military action by the United States violates the fundamental norms of international relations and will worsen regional tensions and turmoil.”

“China urges the United States not to recklessly misuse armed force and to seek solutions to problems through dialogue,” Wang said, according to a summary of the call issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, also spoke with Zarif, telling him that “such actions by the United States grossly violate the norms of international law,” according to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

Material from the Associated Press is included in this report.