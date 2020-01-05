So he was blindsided when seven female students later named him in a lawsuit against Dartmouth, accusing him of looking the other way and intimidating those who had spoken out.

He was chairman of the department where the students and professors worked, and he reported the accusation to the college administration.

HANOVER, N.H. — When a group of graduate students wanted to alert Dartmouth College to sexual misconduct by three professors, David Bucci was the one they turned to.

He grew deeply distressed, his wife and closest colleagues said, especially after he was advised not to complicate the litigation by defending himself publicly. The ordeal eventually brought back the crippling depression he had been treated for years earlier. Some colleagues shunned him. A woman at his food co-op called him a “disgusting human being,” said his wife, Katie Bucci.

Advertisement

In October, 11 months after the lawsuit was filed in late 2018, he took his own life. He was 50.

“I don’t know why he took his life that day, and I’ll never know,” his wife said. “But I know that he wouldn’t have gotten to that point had he not gone through that experience with this lawsuit.”

To friends and family members, Bucci was a casualty of a scorched-earth legal strategy to pin blame on the Ivy League college. They said that they did not question the credibility of the women who came forward, but that his death showed how bit players can be swept up with perpetrators and badly hurt.

But to the women, Bucci was a central part of a system that enabled abuse and harassment. He was named 31 times in the 72-page legal complaint, which said that after receiving the initial grievance, the college had been slow to protect the women from further abuse and that Bucci had called a department meeting where he browbeat the women who were planning to sue.

Advertisement

The women declined to comment for this article. But one of their lawyers, Deborah Marcuse, emphasized that Bucci had never been accused of carrying out abuse himself. “We are profoundly sad for the family he leaves behind,” she said.

The question of whether Bucci did all he could to address the misconduct allegations may never be fully resolved. But he did leave behind a trail of e-mails to friends, family members, and colleagues that track his growing anguish over his inability to defend himself and his belief that he was wrongly accused. He and his colleague Thalia Wheatley, director of graduate studies, who was also named in the lawsuit, struggled to stay silent while the details of the case swirled around campus.

Justin Anderson, a spokesman for Dartmouth, said the college had fully supported Bucci. “From the get-go, we viewed Dave as a force for good,” he said.

But he added that the college’s general counsel and public relations office believed that the best way for him to tell his side of the story was not by speaking out but through the legal process, mainly Dartmouth’s point-by-point rebuttal to the complaint. Bucci was closely involved in drafting that document, he said.

The women’s complaint was filed in November 2018, and it immediately made national headlines for its graphic accounts of rape and harassment.

Dartmouth’s rebuttal was filed in January 2019, long after the news had died down. It got little if any notice.

Advertisement

Before his death, Bucci spent his days studying rodents in a basement lab on campus, driving there in a pickup truck with a Bernie Sanders sticker on the tailgate. He was a researcher in learning and memory and took the helm of the psychological and brain sciences department in 2015 for a rotating three-year term.

In April 2017, a group of students met with Bucci and his close colleague, Wheatley, to complain about sexual harassment within the department.

At that point, Wheatley said, the students did not mention some of their gravest allegations, such as rape, and did not name the professors. Still, the accusations were serious enough that she and Bucci immediately went to the Title IX office, which handles such complaints.

What happened next is a point of debate between the students and the administrators. The students said in their complaint that they were forced to continue working with the professors for nearly four months, allowing the abuse to continue.

Wheatley said they began taking steps to transfer the students to new labs after reporting their complaint. But the students, she said, asked them to wait to move them because they did not want to tip off the professors until their evaluations were in, for fear of retaliation.

The college put the three professors on leave, and several investigations began.

When the $70 million class-action lawsuit was filed, Wheatley recalls, she and Bucci sat in her office flipping through the court papers. The full scope of the accusations sank in.

Advertisement

The three professors — Todd Heatherton, William Kelley, and Paul Whalen — “leered at, groped, sexted, intoxicated and even raped female students,” the complaint said. They held lab meetings in bars and invited undergraduates to use cocaine as part of a demonstration of addiction.

The complaint also implicated Bucci, Wheatley, and other administrators. They were accused of knowing about the professors’ inappropriate behavior — calling one “handsy” and a “hugger” — but ignoring clear warning signs for years. They retaliated against the students who came forward, the plaintiffs said, and called a department meeting in October 2018, as the lawsuit was about to be filed, to disparage them.

“We couldn’t even process it, it was so strange,” Wheatley said.

But for Bucci, the case was deeply personal. He wrote e-mails to colleagues saying that his health and reputation had been damaged. He had what he called a “breakdown” about 20 years ago, his wife said, but had been stable with medication and therapy. Now he was having uncontrollable crying fits and waking up in the morning shaking with fear. He was taking drugs for anxiety and depression.

Colleagues noticed the change. “It was really hard to watch, to be honest,” said Luke Chang, an assistant professor. He seemed to have lost “the sparkle in his eye, all this ambition, the ways he thought he could improve the department.”

On May 1, the plaintiffs added two more women, identified only as Jane Doe 2 and Jane Doe 3, to the class action lawsuit, bringing the total number of named plaintiffs to nine.

Advertisement

Students, alumni, and faculty called for Bucci to be replaced. His e-mails reflect a sense of defeat. “I’m done,” he wrote to his sister-in-law, Sarah Hancur. “I honestly just don’t care what happens anymore.”

The faculty dean, Elizabeth Smith, rose to Bucci’s defense. She sent an e-mail to the faculty saying she had so much confidence in Bucci that she had extended his term to a fourth year, which was about to end.

Briefly, Bucci was elated, his wife said. But soon after, he was hospitalized for depression and treated with electroconvulsive therapy.

On Aug. 6, Dartmouth and the plaintiffs announced a $14.4 million proposed settlement, which included reforms that built on steps taken by Bucci and Wheatley. Both sides promised to work together to prevent future abuse.

But the agreement did not contain the one thing Bucci had hoped for: a statement proclaiming his innocence.