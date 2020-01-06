The development is a dramatic turn that could alter the dynamic of the impeachment proceeding, which has been stalled over Democrats’ insistence on hearing from critical witnesses Trump blocked from testifying in the House inquiry into his pressure campaign on Ukraine. Bolton is a potentially vital witness, with crucial knowledge of the president’s actions and conversations regarding Ukraine that could fill in key blanks in the narrative of the impeachment case.

“I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify,” Bolton said in a statement on his website.

WASHINGTON — John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, said Monday that he was willing to testify at President Trump’s impeachment trial if subpoenaed.

Democrats quickly seized on his public declaration, arguing that it strengthened their case that the Senate must hear from Bolton and other senior officials as part of Trump’s impeachment trial.

It is unclear how the White House will respond to Bolton, but his statement strongly suggested that he would be willing to testify regardless of whether Trump sought to prevent him, even in the absence of a legal ruling compelling him to do so.

“It now falls to the Senate to fulfill its constitutional obligation to try impeachments, and it does not appear possible that a final judicial resolution of the still-unanswered constitutional questions can be obtained before the Senate acts,” Bolton wrote. “Accordingly, since my testimony is once again at issue, I have had to resolve the serious competing issues as best I could, based on careful consideration and study.”

Bolton’s willingness to tell the Senate what he knows could change the political calculus around a trial for Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, who has steadfastly refused to commit to calling witnesses. Now that the former national security adviser has essentially told senators that he has information relevant to their proceeding that he is willing to share, McConnell, the Senate majority leader, may face new pressure from some moderate Republicans, such as Senators Susan M. Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Mitt Romney of Utah to allow him to testify.

“Given that Mr. Bolton’s lawyers have stated he has new relevant information to share, if any Senate Republican opposes issuing subpoenas to the four witnesses and documents we have requested, they would make absolutely clear they are participating in a cover-up,” Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the minority leader, said in a statement.

A spokesman for McConnell declined to comment Monday afternoon shortly after the announcement.

The two parties have been at an impasse over the issue of witnesses for weeks now, and the dispute has delayed the start of Trump’s trial. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, has declined to send the Senate the charges against Trump, which would trigger the start of the trial, saying that she first wants assurances that McConnell will run a fair process.

Democrats insist the trial must include testimony from Bolton and others, as well as new documentary evidence. But McConnell argues the Senate should not even consider admitting new information in the trial until after it hears opening arguments from the prosecution and the defense. The matter is all but certain to come to a vote at some point.

Under Senate rules, it takes only 51 senators to call a witness or request new evidence, meaning McConnell’s ability to call the shots are limited.

“The President & Sen. McConnell have run out of excuses,” Pelosi tweeted Monday. “They must allow key witnesses to testify, and produce the documents Trump has blocked, so Americans can see the facts for themselves. The Senate cannot be complicit in the President’s cover-up.”

If he did appear under oath in the Senate, Bolton would be the closest adviser to the president to answer questions about what Trump said behind closed doors as he pressured the Ukranians to investigate his political rivals as he was withholding nearly $400 million in military aid from the country.

The Democratic-led House impeached Trump last month on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, charging him with a corrupt scheme to solicit help from Ukraine in the 2020 election and concealing his actions from Congress.

Trump has repeatedly sought to block his most senior aides, as well as former advisers who have left the White House, from speaking to Congress, and has gone to court to stop several of them from cooperating.

Bolton declined to say Monday precisely what he would be willing to tell Congress. But his lawyer, Charles Cooper, told the House’s top lawyer in November that Bolton knew about “many relevant meetings and conversations” connected to the Ukraine matter that had not been shared with House impeachment investigators. And former White House officials and people close to Bolton have indicated that his testimony would probably be damning to Trump and put additional pressure on moderate Republicans to consider convicting him.

That could place Trump at greater risk in the Senate, where a two-thirds vote — 67 senators — is needed to remove a president. Democrats, the minority party, effectively control 47 seats.

Although Bolton never spoke with House investigators, his aides provided them with a portrait of how he viewed Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. The aides said that Bolton was deeply concerned about how Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, pressured the Ukranians to investigate Democrats. A top former deputy testified under oath that Bolton told White House colleagues that Giuliani was a “hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up.”

Others described a campaign by Bolton to marshal the administration’s top national security officials to convince Trump in August and September to release his hold on the military assistance for Ukraine. At one point, Bolton met privately with the president to press his case that it was in the United States’ best interest to unfreeze the funds, though the precise substance of the discussion is not publicly known.

Late last year, the chances of Bolton testifying looked bleak. In October, the House subpoenaed Bolton’s deputy, Charles Kupperman, but the White House tried to block him from testifying. Kupperman is also represented by Cooper, who filed a lawsuit asking a federal judge to decide what Kupperman should do. The House withdrew the subpoena, as leading Democrats argued it was not worth awaiting the outcome of a lengthy — potentially yearslong — legal proceeding before moving to impeach Trump.

The judge ruled late last month that the issue was moot, leaving the question of whether the president’s closest advisers had to testify unresolved.