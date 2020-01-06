Castro revealed his endorsement Monday morning, just days after he ended his own bid for the White House. In a statement, Castro cast Warren as the logical extension of his campaign’s social-justice-driven message, which seeks to correct inequities through targeted policy proposals. He will campaign with Warren this week, joining her Tuesday night at a rally at Kings Theatre in New York City.

Julián Castro, the former US housing secretary whose progressive presidential candidacy did not make significant inroads with Democratic voters but earned plaudits from the party’s left wing, has endorsed Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, offering a possible lift for her candidacy less than one month before the Iowa caucuses.

The endorsement formalizes a partnership that could help Warren reignite excitement at a critical moment.

Warren has fallen from her polling peak in early October, when she was hailed as the front-runner and standard-bearer for the party’s progressive wing. National polls now show Warren firmly in third, behind former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who has been aided by grass-roots progressive groups and by some high-profile endorsements of his own, including from popular House Democrats like Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York, and Ilhan Omar from Minnesota.

It is unclear whether Castro’s name carries similar political weight. His presidential candidacy struggled to break through in a significant way, but he led the field on a number of progressive issues, including reparations, border decriminalization, and housing inequality.

Warren thanked Castro for his support Monday, calling him “a powerful voice for bold, progressive change.”

New York Times

A Kennedy to run against Van Drew in New Jersey

A member of the Kennedy family, a former public school teacher, said Monday she will run as a Democrat against party-switching Republican US Representative Jeff Van Drew in New Jersey.

Amy Kennedy, who is married to former Democratic US representative Patrick Kennedy, revealed her candidacy for the 2nd District House seat in an online video.

Van Drew won election in 2018 as a Democrat but said last month he was becoming a Republican when he said he opposed impeaching President Trump. Trump praised Van Drew and hosted him at the White House, where the congressman pledged his support.

Kennedy, a yearslong resident of Brigantine, north of Atlantic City, highlighted the economy and environmental issues in the minutelong video announcing her run.

She also criticized the president and Van Drew for contributing to a decline in morality in public discourse.

A message seeking a response was left with Van Drew.

Van Drew’s party switch has opened up a competitive Democratic primary, with Kennedy facing several challengers.

Among the competitors are Montclair State University political science professor Brigid Harrison, a longtime southern New Jersey resident who has garnered support from Democratic lawmakers already.

Atlantic County Freeholder Ashley Bennett has also said she is running. Former FBI agent Robert Turkavage, who ran and lost in the GOP primary in 2018 but switched parties to run as a Democrat this year, is also in the race.

Associated Press

Homeland Security will share citizenship data with Census

The Department of Homeland Security is agreeing to share citizenship information with the US Census Bureau as part of President Trump’s order to collect data on who is a citizen following the Supreme Court’s rejection of a citizenship question on the 2020 Census form. Trump’s order is being challenged in federal court, but meanwhile Homeland Security two weeks ago revealed the agreement in a report.

It said the agency would share administrative records to help Census determine the number of citizens and noncitizens in the United States, and the number of immigrants in the country illegally.

Information to be shared includes personally identifiable data, the Homeland Security document says.

Federal law prohibits the Census Bureau from releasing personally identifiable data, and the bureau says in its fact-sheet on privacy, “Your answers can only be used to produce statistics — they cannot be used against you in any way.”

Census has promised the data will be kept for no more than two years, and will then be destroyed, according to the agreement.

Associated Press