GUÁNICA, Puerto Rico — A 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook southwestern Puerto Rico before sunrise Monday, frightening people out of their beds, cracking house walls, and destroying a photogenic beachside rock formation known as Punta Ventana.

The natural wonder in the town of Guayanilla, shaped like a round stone window with a stunning view of the ocean, had begun to look vulnerable after smaller temblors started to hit the area a week ago, Mayor Nelson Torres Yordán said. On Monday, he said, “it finally fell.”

The quake struck at 6:32 a.m. local time, according to the US Geological Survey. It was the strongest yet to be felt in the coastal towns west of the city of Ponce that have been trembling for more than a week. The rash of smaller temblors began with three shakes of 4.7, 5.0, and 4.7 magnitude in the space of three hours during the night of Dec. 28-29 and have continued since then, clustered in the same area a few miles offshore. No tsunami threat has been reported.