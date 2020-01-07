McConnell shared his intentions with senators over lunch in the Capitol, declaring that he had the votes he needed — including among moderate Republicans — to steamroll over Democratic objections and proceed with the trial while putting off a final decision on whether to consider new testimony or documents. That would mean the Senate would tackle those questions only after representatives of the House and the president make opening arguments and face Senate questioning.

WASHINGTON — Senator Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, said Tuesday that he planned to move forward with President Trump’s impeachment trial without committing to calling witnesses or hearing new evidence, foreshadowing a partisan vote to kick off a divisive proceeding.

“We have the votes,” McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, told reporters afterward.

But despite increasing pressure to send articles of impeachment to the Senate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, told Democrats in a closed-door meeting Tuesday that she will not act until she learns more about how the Senate would conduct the trial, according to three people present for her remarks.

McConnell said he modeled his plan on the procedures used during the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton in 1999.

“All we are doing here is saying we are going to get started in exactly the same way 100 senators agreed to 20 years ago,” he said. “What was good enough for President Clinton is good enough for President Trump.”

But this time is far different. Trump directed a campaign to stonewall the House impeachment inquiry, barring testimony from some of his closest advisers and refusing to provide any documents.

McConnell has promised a speedy acquittal, and Democrats charge that his refusal to hear from witnesses who could bolster the case against the president is tantamount to a cover-up. They are expected to oppose McConnell’s resolution almost unanimously.

After weeks of quiet haggling, the majority leader’s announcement signaled that the traditionally cordial Senate was poised to begin a proceeding of high historical consequence just as polarized as the more volatile House, which split along party lines in charging Trump.

It remained unclear on Tuesday, however, when such a vote would take place. A Senate trial can only begin once the House transmits the two articles of impeachment it approved in December, and Pelosi has refused to say when she will do so. Pelosi has said she would wait to send the charges until she could determine if McConnell would run a fair trial.

For his part, Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Senate Democratic leader, promised to force a series of votes on John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, and three other witnesses and document requests at the outset of the trial. Republicans could defeat the motions, but Democrats hope that some of them would instead break ranks, unwilling to go on the record against additional fact-finding in a trial of constitutional consequence.

“If you are afraid of the facts, if you are afraid of what would come out, if you want to cover it up, even in something as weighty and serious as impeachment, then you say no witnesses and documents,” Schumer said at a news conference.

He predicted a handful of Republicans could end up supporting summons for witnesses like Bolton or Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, whom Trump effectively blocked from testifying in the House.

But for now, even moderate Republicans and those up for reelection this year were sticking with McConnell. Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have both expressed interest in potentially calling witnesses during the trial, but they have come around to McConnell’s argument that the matter should be debated only after opening arguments.

The renewed posturing came a day after Bolton said he would now be willing to testify if subpoenaed by the Senate. Other impeachment witnesses and people close to him have said Bolton could provide an unflattering account of Trump’s decisions to withhold a White House meeting and almost $400 million in military aid from Ukraine as he sought investigations there that would benefit him politically.

At the White House, the president played down Bolton’s significance as a witness, and said that impeachment was perhaps “the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on our country.”

The House’s inquiry concluded in December that Trump had withheld the White House meeting and security aid as leverage to coerce Ukraine’s new president to announce investigations smearing former vice president Joe Biden and other Democrats. The president was also charged with obstruction of Congress for his blanket stonewalling of the impeachment inquiry.

It is that stonewalling that has animated Senate Democrats’ drive to secure a pledge to include additional witnesses and documents at trial.

House rules require only a simple majority — 51 senators — to call witnesses, and with a handful of Republicans professing at least some interest in doing so, additional testimony is still possible.

Republican leaders conducted a whip count to confirm support for the plan in their party. It appeared all 53 senators in the Republican conference would vote with McConnell at the outset of the trial.

At least one, however, suggested that he might ultimately vote to call witnesses.

“Going with the Clinton impeachment process is satisfactory to me because that process did provide, down the road, for an opportunity to hear from witnesses,” Senator Mitt Romney of Utah said. “And I would like to hear from John Bolton.”

Material from The Washington Post is included in this report.