SACRAMENTO — California’s governor said Wednesday that he is seeking $750 million in part to help pay rent for people facing homelessness, in the most populous state’s latest attempt to fight what he called a national crisis.

Governor Gavin Newsom planned to sign an executive order Wednesday creating the fund, two days before he presents his budget proposal to the state Legislature.

The state’s worsening affordable housing and homelessness problem has prompted anger and outrage from citizens and repeated criticism from President Trump aimed at Newsom and other Democratic leaders.