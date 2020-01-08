SACRAMENTO — California’s governor said Wednesday that he is seeking $750 million in part to help pay rent for people facing homelessness, in the most populous state’s latest attempt to fight what he called a national crisis.
Governor Gavin Newsom planned to sign an executive order Wednesday creating the fund, two days before he presents his budget proposal to the state Legislature.
The state’s worsening affordable housing and homelessness problem has prompted anger and outrage from citizens and repeated criticism from President Trump aimed at Newsom and other Democratic leaders.
The governor also directed the state to provide 100 travel trailers and modular tent structures to cities and counties that meet certain criteria. The trailers and tents would be used for temporary housing.
The new fund could include not only state taxpayer money but donations from philanthropic organizations and the private sector. The money would go to providers to pay rent, pay for affordable housing units, or aid board and care homes.
associated press