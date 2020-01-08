‘‘Sophomoric and utterly unconvincing,’’ Representative Gerald Connolly, a Virginia Democrat and member of the House Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees, said upon exiting the closed-door briefing, adding that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, CIA director Gina Haspel, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley made ‘‘no case’’ that Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani posed an imminent threat.

WASHINGTON — House Republicans were satisfied and Democrats exasperated by Wednesday’s briefing from top national security officials on the Iran standoff, in which they argued that President Trump had a legal right to kill a top military commander without seeking Congress’s permission — and that he did so to ward off an imminent threat.

Representative Mark Meadows, a North Carolina Republican and a Trump confidante who also sits on both committees, emerged from the same briefing calling it ‘‘the strongest and most decisive briefing that has ever been conducted in that classified setting,’’ praising Haspel especially for sharing ‘‘compelling’’ and ‘‘exhaustive’’ evidence about the need for the strike.

‘‘It leaves little doubt in my mind and certainly should leave little doubt in any member’s mind that not only did the president make the right call, but that this was a clear and present danger for American interests and American individuals,’’ Meadows said.

The briefers later moved to the Senate to make a similar case to lawmakers assembled there. But the initial competing assessments of House Republicans and Democrats suggest there is little hope for the parties to reach common ground on how Congress should respond to Trump’s decision to take out Soleimani.

Republicans went into Wednesday’s briefings praising Trump’s actions as prudent steps that rid the world of a terrorist who posed a grave threat to the United States and its interests, while Democrats have in recent days argued that even if Soleimani was reprehensible, the strike to kill him was ‘‘reckless,’’ considering its potential to escalate tensions in the region.

Iran fired missiles at a US coalition base in Iraq overnight Tuesday but avoided killing any Americans or Iraqis — leading Trump to conclude in an address Wednesday morning that Tehran ‘‘appears to be standing down’’ and deescalating the conflict. Though the president made his comments flanked by Vice President Mike Pence, Pompeo, and several military leaders, he did not endorse additional hostile action against Iran.

Instead, the president promised that the administration would ‘‘immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime.’’

Yet the apparent deescalation has not quelled Democrats’ desire to assert its authority over Trump’s moves by voting on a war powers resolution ordering Trump to remove forces engaged in hostilities with Iran. According to several members present for the briefing, administration officials staked their claim to legal authority on two grounds: the president’s authority as the military’s commander in chief, and an authorization for military force that Congress passed in 2002, paving the way for the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

‘‘Either one could be used to authorize what they did,’’ said Representative Mike Rogers of Alabama, the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, approving of the rationale.

‘‘Absurd,’’ Connolly said of the 2002 authorization, which, he argued, ‘‘of course had nothing to do with Iran.’’ He said several others said Congress should ‘‘absolutely’’ move forward with the war powers resolution.

It is unclear, however, when the chambers may move ahead with such a vote.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi set a House vote for Thursday on limiting President Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran as Democratic criticism of the killing of Soleimani intensified.

Pelosi, of California, announced the plan in a one-page statement that said last week’s drone strike that killed Soleimani was “provocative and disproportionate.’’

The Democratic measure seems certain to pass over solid Republican opposition. A similar proposal by Senator Tim Kaine, Democrat of Virginia, faces an uphill fight in the GOP-run Senate and, even if passed, would be vetoed by Trump.

“Members of Congress have serious, urgent concerns about the Administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and about its lack of strategy moving forward,’’ Pelosi said in her statement.

“Congress hereby directs the President to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces to engage in hostilities in or against Iran or any part of its government or military’’ unless Congress declares war on that country or to prevent an attack by Iran on the US and its forces, the five-page resolution says.

The measure is being sponsored by freshman Representative Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat and former CIA intelligence analyst who had served in Iraq.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.