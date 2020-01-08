GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Survivors of a historically deadly Tennessee wildfire that killed 14 people can sue the National Park Service for failing to warn them of the danger, a federal judge has ruled.

The fire began in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park near Gatlinburg over Thanksgiving week in 2016. Greg Salansky, the park’s fire management officer, decided to try to contain the fire rather than attack it directly despite forecasts of high winds and dry conditions, The Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

The blaze ultimately left more than a dozen people dead, damaged more than 2,500 homes, and caused an estimated $2 billion in losses.