‘‘I’m cancer-free. That’s good,’’ Ginsburg said, with CNN reporting that she was ‘‘sounding energized and speaking animatedly.’’

The 86-year-old justice, one of the oldest to serve on the Supreme Court, offered the health update to CNN in an interview in her chambers Tuesday.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has declared that she is ‘‘cancer-free’’ after undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer in the summer, her fourth bout with the disease.

Ginsburg’s intensive radiation treatment for a malignant tumor on her pancreas in August had followed a diagnosis of lung cancer at the end of 2018 that resulted in the removal of part of her left lung and forced her to miss oral arguments for the first time in 25 years on the bench.

Advertisement

The feminist icon appeared in public shortly after her August treatment, telling a crowd at the National Book Festival in Washington that ‘‘this audience can see that I am alive.’’

But the back-to-back health scares worried Democrats who don’t want her voice replaced on the nation’s highest court with a conservative one nominated by President Trump.

The court is split 5-4 in favor of Republican-appointed justices.

If Trump were to fill another open seat, it would cement the court as right-leaning for generations.

Ginsburg’s fans, many of whom call her the ‘‘Notorious RBG’’ and have her likeness as action figures, tattoos, and on ugly Christmas sweaters, celebrated the news about her health on social media.

Ginsburg was diagnosed with colon cancer in 1999 and was treated for pancreatic cancer in 2009.

Washington Post